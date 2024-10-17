Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway’s BMF belt is “Only thing that makes him relevant”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes Max Holloway’s BMF championship is essential for making him one of mixed martial arts’s top stars.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway

Topuria and Holloway headline UFC 308 next week in Abu Dhabi. It’s one of the biggest fights in UFC featherweight history and easily one of the most anticipated fights of 2024.

Topuria will make his first featherweight title defense against finishing Holloway’s three-time rival, Alexander Volkanovski, in February. For Holloway, it’s a chance at redemption and a second stint as the UFC’s featherweight titleholder.

Pre-fight promotion has ramped up between Topuria and Holloway leading up to the October 26th booking. The two sides traded barbs in a recent joint interview with ESPN, and Topuria has promised to knock out Holloway in the first round.

Holloway earned the UFC featherweight title shot after wins over Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie. But, his stock soared following his BMF title knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

If it wasn’t for the BMF title, according to Topuria, Holloway would be a non-factor in the featherweight title picture.

Ilia Topuria downplays Max Holloway’s case for a UFC title shot

In a recent interview with CBS Sports‘s Shakiel Mahjouri, Topuria claimed Holloway’s BMF belt is about to lose its significance at UFC 308.

“If you are at the point in your career where you put yourself as the BMF, you have that belt, why would you want to go down to fight for the featherweight title when you have very low possibilities to win that fight?” Topuria said. “The only thing that makes you relevant, is the BMF belt you have. So you’re going to lose a lot of value if someone comes and defeats you. Even if you don’t put the BMF belt [on the line], imagine what’s going to happen on October 26th, when I’m going to knock him out…

“His belt isn’t going to have any value anymore.”

As of this writing, Holloway hasn’t responded to Topuria’s latest taunts. Ahead of UFC 308, Topuria purchased his own BMF belt to taunt Holloway.

Topuria is looking to remain unbeaten in his MMA career after winning his first 15 professional fights. Before knocking out Volkanovski, Topuria earned wins against Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

Topuria vs. Holloway, regardless of the result, will be one of the biggest clashes of 2024. If Topuria wins, Holloway will still retain the BMF title, but Topuria thinks that’s the only thing keeping his stardom intact.

