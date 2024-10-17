Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway’s BMF belt is “Only thing that makes him relevant”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes Max Holloway’s BMF championship is essential for making him one of mixed martial arts’s top stars.

Topuria and Holloway headline UFC 308 next week in Abu Dhabi. It’s one of the biggest fights in UFC featherweight history and easily one of the most anticipated fights of 2024.

Topuria will make his first featherweight title defense against finishing Holloway’s three-time rival, Alexander Volkanovski, in February. For Holloway, it’s a chance at redemption and a second stint as the UFC’s featherweight titleholder.

Pre-fight promotion has ramped up between Topuria and Holloway leading up to the October 26th booking. The two sides traded barbs in a recent joint interview with ESPN, and Topuria has promised to knock out Holloway in the first round.

Holloway earned the UFC featherweight title shot after wins over Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie. But, his stock soared following his BMF title knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

If it wasn’t for the BMF title, according to Topuria, Holloway would be a non-factor in the featherweight title picture.