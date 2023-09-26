PHOTO | The Korean Zombie is gifted a custom WEC/UFC championship

Weeks following his last fight, UFC veteran The Korean Zombie has recieved a gift.

The longtime fan-favorite returned to the cage against Max Holloway late last month in Singapore. Ahead of the contest, The Korean Zombie stated that with a loss, he might hang up the gloves for good. Heading into the bout, the South Korean fighter had suffered two losses in his three most recent fights, including to Alexander Volkanovski.

Well, The Korean Zombie was a man of his word. His fight with ‘Blessed’ in the main event of UFC Singapore was a wild one. The two went back and forth, with the Hawaiian ultimately scoring a third-round knockout win. Following the defeat, the WEC veteran kept to his word, retiring from the sport of MMA.

Since then, The Korean Zombie has received an outpouring of fan support. Earlier today, the featherweight contender showed another token of that gratitude. Reportedly, someone gifted the longtime fan-favorite fighter a custom championship, with both UFC and WEC side plates on the belt.

The Korean Zombie didn’t reveal who gave him the gift, but he seemed happy with it, based on his social media post. While he’s arguably more known for his UFC stint, which was from 2011 to 2023, he did fight in the WEC for quite some time.

In the WEC, The Korean Zombie made his name as a fun-fighter but did go 0-2 inside the cage. However, losses to Leonard Garcia and George Roop didn’t prevent him from heading to the UFC and finding success. Over the course of a decade, the featherweight contender became one of the promotion’s most-loved stars, until his retirement last month.

What do you make of this news? Are you a fan of The Korean Zombie’s custom title?