Diego Lopes announces he’s the UFC 308 backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as the backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 next month.

In a recent tweet, Lopes shared the news.

“Officially back up for the fight on October 26th,” Lopes tweeted. “See you in Abu Dhabi.”

Lopes will make the featherweight weight limit, fight or not, for the second time in about two months. He defeated former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega in his most recent fight at UFC 306.

Lopes’s path from falling short on Dana White’s Contender Series, to becoming a UFC star, is remarkable. Since making his short-notice debut at UFC 288, he’s won five consecutive fights to surge up the featherweight rankings.

Lopes had recently called for a fight against former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, but he’ll get the next best thing in the UFC 308 backup role. He could potentially be next in line for the featherweight title, depending on the UFC 308 result and Volkanovski’s ongoing absence.