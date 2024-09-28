Diego Lopes announces he’s the UFC 308 backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria
UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as the backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 next month.
In a recent tweet, Lopes shared the news.
“Officially back up for the fight on October 26th,” Lopes tweeted. “See you in Abu Dhabi.”
Lopes will make the featherweight weight limit, fight or not, for the second time in about two months. He defeated former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega in his most recent fight at UFC 306.
Lopes’s path from falling short on Dana White’s Contender Series, to becoming a UFC star, is remarkable. Since making his short-notice debut at UFC 288, he’s won five consecutive fights to surge up the featherweight rankings.
Lopes had recently called for a fight against former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, but he’ll get the next best thing in the UFC 308 backup role. He could potentially be next in line for the featherweight title, depending on the UFC 308 result and Volkanovski’s ongoing absence.
Diego Lopes earns UFC 308 backup role, potential title fight next
Lopes lost to Movsar Evloev on days’ notice at UFC 288 in 2023. Despite the loss, he was signed to a multi-fight contract with the promotion, winning his first UFC fight against Gavin Tucker just months later.
The UFC matchmakers targeted Lopes as a potential signee in 2021 via DWCS. But, Lopes lost to Joanderson Brito by technical decision and then lost to Nate Richardson at Fury FC 52.
Lopes’s persistence has paid big dividends. Before the victory over Ortega, he defeated the likes of Dan Ige, Sodiq Yusuff, and Pat Sabatini inside the UFC Octagon.
Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title by finishing Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this year. Holloway, meanwhile, earned the featherweight title shot after getting the BMF belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Lopes could potentially feature on one of the biggest cards of the year, should anything happen with the UFC 308 main event. For now, he appears on the cusp of a featherweight title shot, regardless of how things transpire.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Diego Lopes Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC