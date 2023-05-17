UFC Charlotte fighter salaries: Matt Brown takes home top payout

UFC veteran Matt Brown earned the highest payout from UFC Charlotte over the weekend as the fighter salaries are officially released.

On Saturday night, we were treated to a night full of great action from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From a heavyweight submission in the main event to seven total finishes, the city of Charlotte certainly got what it came for.

As we know, one topic that is always a hot topic with the promotion is fighter pay. Some believe those on the roster aren’t earning enough, whereas others feel like fans are blowing it out of proportion.

Courtesy of MMA Fighting, we’ve been able to get a look at the payout from the weekend – with Matt Brown being the real winner when all was said and done.

Matt Brown earned the most of any fighter on the card with pay + bonus totaling $300,000. Ihor Potieria made the lowest for any fighter on the main card with $12,000. https://t.co/wqGptocD7o — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) May 16, 2023

UFC Charlotte Main Card

Jailton Almeida ($51,000 + $51,000 = $102,000) def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ($130,000)

Johnny Walker ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Anthony Smith ($200,000)

Ian Machado Garry ($28,000 + $28,000 win bonus = $56,000) def. Daniel Rodriguez ($78,000)

Carlos Ulberg ($33,000 + $33,000 win bonus = $66,000) def. Ihor Potieria ($12,000)

Alex Morono ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Tim Means ($90,000)

UFC Charlotte Prelims Card

Matt Brown ($125,000 + $125,000 win bonus = $250,000) def. Court McGee ($60,000)

Karl Williams ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Chase Sherman ($33,000)

Douglas Silva de Andrade ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) vs. Cody Stamann ($78,000)

Mandy Bohm ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Ji Yeon Kim ($35,000)

Bryan Battle ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Gabe Green ($26,000)

Tainara Lisboa ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Jessica-Rose Clark ($38,000)