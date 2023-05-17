Conor McGregor gives update on Michael Chandler fight

With The Ultimate Fighter 31 set to air in less than two weeks, Conor McGregor has teased fans on when to expect some news on his fight with Michael Chandler.

McGregor is expected to return later this year after being sidelined with an injury suffered during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

Chandler is the man who gets to welcome the Irishman back to competition, but the fight has been up in the air for several reasons. McGregor’s main hurdle is he is yet to re-enter the U.S Anti-Doping Agent drug testing pool. The former two-division champion is required to undergo six months in the USADA testing pool before being entitled to compete.

Both McGregor and Chandler competed alongside each other in coaching roles in this season of TUF 31. The new season will be shown on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning on Tuesday, May 30.