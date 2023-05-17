search

Conor McGregor gives update on Michael Chandler fight

By Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023

With The Ultimate Fighter 31 set to air in less than two weeks, Conor McGregor has teased fans on when to expect some news on his fight with Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is expected to return later this year after being sidelined with an injury suffered during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

Chandler is the man who gets to welcome the Irishman back to competition, but the fight has been up in the air for several reasons. McGregor’s main hurdle is he is yet to re-enter the U.S Anti-Doping Agent drug testing pool. The former two-division champion is required to undergo six months in the USADA testing pool before being entitled to compete.

Both McGregor and Chandler competed alongside each other in coaching roles in this season of TUF 31. The new season will be shown on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning on Tuesday, May 30.

In a recent interview with TMZ, McGregor teased that an announcement would be coming soon while celebrating his son’s birthday in Los Angeles.

“Soon, very Soon,” McGregor said regarding his fight with Chandler. “An announcement soon”

Despite being sidelined since 2021 and losing back-to-back fights to Poirier, McGregor is confident he can reach the heights he once did in the sport. Motivations seem to be at an all-time high for the 34-year-old, who recently expressed his desire to surpass Derrick Lewis and Matt Brown’s record for most knockouts in UFC history. Brown and Lewis are tied at 13-knockouts, while McGregor currently has eight.

CONOR MCGREGOR VOWS TO SURPASS MATT BROWN’S KO RECORD, ‘THE IMMORTAL’ RESPONDS 

“Just get back to it,” McGregor said when asked how he’d break the UFC knockout record. “I’ve only got five KOs to go, so I’m almost there already. … I’ll see you soon.”

Although consistency being Chandler’s downfall lately, he still remains a dangerous threat in all areas, as advertised during his short time in the UFC. The former Bellator champion has pulled off highlight reel finishes over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson. While falling short against Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.

Can Conor McGregor return to winning ways when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

