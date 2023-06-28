Matt Brown sounds off on proposed Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight: “I’m asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this”

UFC fighter Matt Brown has voiced his outrage at the proposed UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

If you’re a UFC fan, it’s hard not to root for Matt Brown. He’s a veteran in mixed martial arts and over the years, he’s provided us with some truly incredible moments. Most of them, as you can imagine, have been vicious knockouts.

Brown is someone who has never been afraid to speak his truth. In equal measure, if he sees something he doesn’t like, he’ll speak up about it.

RELATED: MARK ZUCKERBERG OPENS AS GIGANTIC FAVORITE OVER ELON MUSK IN POTENTIAL FIGHT

This, of course, brings us to the rumored showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. As Dana White continues to hype the idea of the fight taking place, Brown has taken a different approach in a recent interview.

“They’re not going to f****** fight,” Brown said on the new episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.