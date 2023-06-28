Matt Brown sounds off on proposed Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight: “I’m asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this”

By Harry Kettle - June 28, 2023

UFC fighter Matt Brown has voiced his outrage at the proposed UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Matt Brown

If you’re a UFC fan, it’s hard not to root for Matt Brown. He’s a veteran in mixed martial arts and over the years, he’s provided us with some truly incredible moments. Most of them, as you can imagine, have been vicious knockouts.

Brown is someone who has never been afraid to speak his truth. In equal measure, if he sees something he doesn’t like, he’ll speak up about it.

This, of course, brings us to the rumored showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. As Dana White continues to hype the idea of the fight taking place, Brown has taken a different approach in a recent interview.

“They’re not going to f****** fight,” Brown said on the new episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Brown gets angry

“These motherf****** ain’t going to fight. What are you talking about? Everybody talks that s***. We’re talking about them right now. Twitter’s talking about them. Everybody’s forgetting about all the f****** garbage bulls*** that they’ve done in their lives. I don’t even know what they’ve done, but I know they’ve got a lot of haters. Like [Elon says] ‘why don’t you quit talking s*** about me buying Twitter cause I’m going to go cage fight’ and everybody is like OK, no problem, bro! That’s how these motherf****** operate.

“It’s a P.R. f****** scandal. I’m asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this. Can we see through this?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Matt Brown? Who do you believe would win the fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

