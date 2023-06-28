Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend admits she “felt really bad” for Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville: “Baby, you should have a little bit of mercy”

Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend has admitted that she felt bad for Josh Emmett during their featherweight main event last weekend.

Last Saturday night, Ilia Topuria made a real statement. He battered Josh Emmett throughout the course of their five-round collision, with many fans and pundits wondering how Emmett was able to survive. Alas, he did survive, and he even made a valiant effort to battle his way back into the contest in the fifth round.

It wasn’t to be, though, with the Georgian-Spanish sensation instead being awarded the decision win. From here, many are questioning what the future holds for Topuria – but his girlfriend, Giorgina Uzcategui, has yet to forget about the immediate past.

It’s hard to watch MMA sometimes and it’s even harder when someone is taking an absolute beating. As such, the following comments shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

“I felt really bad for the other guy,” Uzcategui said. “I said, ‘Baby, you should have a little bit of mercy.’ … He couldn’t have mercy because the guy that was supposed to stop the fight never did, so if one needs to die, it’s not gonna be my guy.”

Quotes via MMA News