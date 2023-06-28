Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend admits she “felt really bad” for Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville: “Baby, you should have a little bit of mercy”

By Harry Kettle - June 28, 2023

Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend has admitted that she felt bad for Josh Emmett during their featherweight main event last weekend.

Ilia Topuria

Last Saturday night, Ilia Topuria made a real statement. He battered Josh Emmett throughout the course of their five-round collision, with many fans and pundits wondering how Emmett was able to survive. Alas, he did survive, and he even made a valiant effort to battle his way back into the contest in the fifth round.

It wasn’t to be, though, with the Georgian-Spanish sensation instead being awarded the decision win. From here, many are questioning what the future holds for Topuria – but his girlfriend, Giorgina Uzcategui, has yet to forget about the immediate past.

RELATED: WHAT’S NEXT FOR ILIA TOPURIA AND JOSH EMMETT AFTER UFC JACKSONVILLE?

It’s hard to watch MMA sometimes and it’s even harder when someone is taking an absolute beating. As such, the following comments shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

“I felt really bad for the other guy,” Uzcategui said. “I said, ‘Baby, you should have a little bit of mercy.’ … He couldn’t have mercy because the guy that was supposed to stop the fight never did, so if one needs to die, it’s not gonna be my guy.”

Quotes via MMA News

The Topuria effect

At this point, it’s hard to deny that Ilia Topuria deserves a world championship opportunity. Unfortunately for him, he’ll have to wait and see who comes out on top when Alexander Volkanovski defends against Yair Rodriguez next month.

Following that, there’s every chance he’ll be next in line – and based on what he’s been producing in the cage, it could be foolish to bet against him.

Are you excited about the future of Ilia Topuria? What do you believe he is capable of achieving in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Josh Emmett UFC

Related

UFC Octagon,

Report | UFC was able to cut fighter expenses by 32.8 million in 2022 from 2021

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez
Ilia Topuria

Alex Volkanovski views UFC 290 opponent Yair Rodriguez as a “much bigger threat” than Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2023

Alex Volkanovski has explained why he considers Yair Rodriguez to be a bigger threat than Ilia Topuria as the division continues to heat up.

Max Griffin
MMA News

"Disrespected" Max Griffin plans to teach Michael Morales a lesson at UFC Vegas 76: "I'm going to drown this guy"

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Max Griffin is ready to make a statement.

Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson announces return to featherweight to face Hakeem Dawodu in August

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Cub Swanson will be returning to the featherweight division.

Josh Emmett
Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria among seven fighters to be medically suspended indefinitely after UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Josh Emmett was among seven fighters to be medically suspended indefinitely following UFC Jacksonville on Saturday.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals the likely opponent for his first title defense

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023
Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.
Taila Santos

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos added to UFC Singapore in August

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos have been booked for August.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis praises "incredible champion" Israel Adesanya but doesn't think he's the middleweight GOAT

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya is an incredible champion, but he doesn’t believe ‘Stylebender’ is the middleweight GOAT.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev says there’s a “90 percent” chance he fights Kamaru Usman next: “There was no other match. It’s just him”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is saying there is a ’90 percent’ chance he will fight former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Michael-Chandler-Conor-McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will still end up fighting Conor McGregor: “I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will indeed end up fighting former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.