Abus Magomedov shares some advice for UFC Vegas 76 opponent Sean Strickland: “He has to be quiet”

Abus Magomedov is sharing some advice for his UFC Vegas 76 opponent Sean Strickland.

UFC Vegas 76 takes place this coming Saturday, July 1st, at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event will be a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) and Abus Magomedov (25-4 MMA).

Strickland, 32, most recently defeated Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) in January of this year by unanimous decision.

Currently ranked #7 in the UFC middleweight rankings, Strickland is looking to move up the ladder to ultimately get a shot at the title.

Sean Strickland took to ‘Twitter’ to advise why he accepted a fight with the unranked Abus Magomedov saying:

“They said, ‘Sean, you’re going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy” sooo here we are. I just bought a new motorcycle and I’d like another one… thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?!”

Magomedov, also 32, found victory in his last fight defeating Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA) by TKO at 0:19 of round 1. It was ‘Abus’s’ first fight and first victory under the UFC banner.

And now the Dagestani-born German will be making his debut in his first main event fight at UFC Vegas 76.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ‘CBS Sports‘ Abus Magomedov spoke about his upcoming fight with Sean Strickland saying (h/t MMANews):

“My advice for Strickland is he has to be quiet. He has to take care of himself, take care of his survival. If he wants to talk, we can talk after the fight. But in the fight, we have to fight. It’s not a talk show, you know?”

It’s true that Strickland has a reputation of making controversial remarks outside the cage, but he also tends to engage in verbal jabs with his opponent’s pre-fight, post-fight, and yes even while in the cage.

According to Magomedov, he’ll have none of that – he’s there to get the job done and win.

Will you be watching Saturday night? Do you believe Abus Magomedov can defeat Sean Strickland?

