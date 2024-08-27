Kamaru Usman reacts to UFC fans who think he’s washed: “How disrespectful are MMA fans?”

By Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Once-dominant UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman isn’t pleased with those who believe he is “washed.”

Kamaru Usman

Usman has lost his last three bouts and hasn’t emerged victorious since November 2021, but there was a time when “The Nigerian Nightmare” was the most dominant 170-pounder in the world. It was one-way traffic for him in his rematch with Leon Edwards before being caught with a head kick in the final round.

Usman ended up losing his trilogy fight against “Rocky” followed by a competitive, but unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. As a competitor, Usman doesn’t take too kindly to those who say he’s a relic of the past.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN EXPLAINS WHY HE DIDN’T “TRUST” HIMSELF IN KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FIGHT

Kamaru Usman Responds to Those Who Say He’s “Washed”

During an appearance on the “Weighing In” podcast, Kamaru Usman said the trials and tribulations of his career have caught up to him. He took aim at “disrespectful” MMA fans for kicking him while he’s down (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Now, I’m in a place where, OK, with all of that comes a lot of injuries, all the things that you’ve been dealing with. It kind of catches up to you. Now I’m just in a position to where I’m trying to heal all of that. Because, you know, you stack up all these injuries over time, and it starts to diminish your performances to where people start to forget just how good you are, just how much time you spent building your career, doing the things that made you successful, to where they start to (say), ‘Oh, he’s washed.’ Which is, how disrespectful are MMA fans? How disrespectful are they? ‘Oh, he’s washed. Oh, he can’t do this anymore. He’s not that.’”

Usman hasn’t fought since his October 2023 loss to Chimaev. With that said, he’s been having a war of words with newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion, Belal Muhammad.

