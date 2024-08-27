Kamaru Usman reacts to UFC fans who think he’s washed: “How disrespectful are MMA fans?”

Kamaru Usman Responds to Those Who Say He’s “Washed”

During an appearance on the “Weighing In” podcast, Kamaru Usman said the trials and tribulations of his career have caught up to him. He took aim at “disrespectful” MMA fans for kicking him while he’s down (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Now, I’m in a place where, OK, with all of that comes a lot of injuries, all the things that you’ve been dealing with. It kind of catches up to you. Now I’m just in a position to where I’m trying to heal all of that. Because, you know, you stack up all these injuries over time, and it starts to diminish your performances to where people start to forget just how good you are, just how much time you spent building your career, doing the things that made you successful, to where they start to (say), ‘Oh, he’s washed.’ Which is, how disrespectful are MMA fans? How disrespectful are they? ‘Oh, he’s washed. Oh, he can’t do this anymore. He’s not that.’”

Usman hasn’t fought since his October 2023 loss to Chimaev. With that said, he’s been having a war of words with newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion, Belal Muhammad.