Matt Brown announces his retirement from the UFC

Veteran welterweight Matt Brown has announced his retirement from the UFC.

Brown (24-19 MMA) last fought and defeated Court McGee (21-13 MMA) by KO in May of last year.

The 43-year-old has had 16 knockouts and six submissions in his career.

Matt Brown, taking to ‘X‘ announced:

Not doing it again. I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world. pic.twitter.com/lWxE1RLEK2 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 4, 2024

“Not doing it again. I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world. Also, I’m not using the word ‘retiring’ … I’m moving on to other things, not chilling in Miami golfing all day. That’s retirement. I’ll be working harder than when I was fighting lol.”

Obviously while making it clear that he’s out of fighting, ‘The Immortal’ is also making it clear he’ll be keeping busy, and you won’t see him out golfing every day.

Matt Brown received an outpouring of affection from fans and fighters alike and went on to thank them with a later post to ‘X’:

“My (old ass) iPhone overheated and battery died from the amount of notifications I received today. I’m overwhelmed I didn’t even think about people actually caring when I posted earlier today. Love all of you guys with all my heart!”

Another MMA legend is now in the history books, but he’s assuring all that we haven’t heard the last of him.

Are you sad to see that Matt Brown has hung us his gloves? Any special memories of his years with the UFC?

