Benoît Saint-Denis calls surging lightweight his ‘dream fight’ and not Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight contender Benoît Saint-Denis has a name in mind as his most desirable fight in the 155lb division, and it’s not Islam Makhachev.

Saint-Denis is looking to get his next UFC fight booked to attempt to get back on track in the stacked lightweight division title picture. He suffered a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in his last outing at UFC 299, snapping a five-fight winning streak.

Before the loss to Poirier, Saint-Denis seemed destined for a lightweight title shot. After suffering from the jaws of defeat, he’s focused on making his comeback triumphant.

Saint-Denis is willing to fight all of the top contenders, as evidenced by recent callouts of Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and others. But if he had it his way, there’s one name he wants before he hangs up the gloves.