UFC Vegas 92: ‘Barboza vs. Murphy’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy.

Barboza (24-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA) and Sodiq Yusuff (13-4 MMA) respectively.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Lerone Murphy (13-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Joshua Culibao (11-3 MMA) by unanimous decision at last year’s UFC London event.

UFC Vegas 92 is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris.

Williams (14-3 MMA) most previously took to the Octagon in May of last year where he defeated Rolando Bedoya (14-3 MMA) by split-decision. The ‘Ox Fighter’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against Randy Brown by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Carlston Harris (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a technical submission victory over Jeremiah Wells (12-4 MMA) last August.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 92 Main Card on ESPN+ (7pm EST):

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Lerone Murphy (146) –

Khaos Williams (170) vs. Carlston Harris (169.5) –

Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) –

Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Vinicius Salvador (136) –

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (116) –

UFC Vegas 92 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (4pm EST):

Oumar Sy (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (205.5) –

Victor Martinez (156) vs. Tom Nolan (155.5) –

Melissa Gatto (134.5) vs. Tamires Vidal (134.5) –

Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Warlley Alves (186) – Magomedov def. Alves by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) – Carnelossi def. Rodriguez via disqualification (headbutt) at 3:16 of Round 2

Due to an intentional head butt, Rodriguez has been disqualified. Ariane Carnelossi wins via DQ as a result. #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/jZa1ikhf05 — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2024

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5) – Demopoulos def. Ducote by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Heili Alateng (136) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (135.5) – Alateng def. Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 main event between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy?