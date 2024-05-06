Video | Sean O’Malley shares footage of previous sparring session with Alexandre Pantoja

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is sharing footage of the previous sparring session he had with Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA) this past weekend at UFC 301.

‘The Cannibal’ has taken aim at Sean O’Malley, calling him out on more than one occasion. It’s Pantoja’s claim that he finished ‘Suga’ off in a sparring session years ago and is willing to move up to bantamweight to finish him off once again.

Well, the current UFC bantamweight champion is having none of it and has released portions of the footage of said sparring session, being adamant that it was he – ‘Suga’ – who finished off Pantoja in round one.

In a video posted to ‘X‘, Sean O’Malley shared:

Sean O'Malley releases footage of his sparring session with Alexandre Pantoja 6 years ago: "I don't like releasing sparring footage but Pantoja just can't my name out of his mouth… I don't know why he brought it up, I literally finished him in the first round. With a liver… pic.twitter.com/tRe83P6mXG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 5, 2024

“I don’t like releasing sparring footage, but Pantoja just can’t my name out of his mouth. I didn’t bring it up initially. Pantoja brought it up. I don’t know why he brought it up, I literally finished him in the first round with a liver kick – (he) literally called it off in the first round. So, for him to be talking about sparring, it’s wild. I’m not going to show the finish because that’s just mean, but I will show you guys this: A f*cking little 2 to the lips, and then took him down. It was easy.”

Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) last fought and defeated Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March at UFC 299. Rumors are swirling that he will defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) next, but that has yet to be confirmed by the UFC.

Presumably the 29-year-old O’Malley has no interest in getting in the cage with the 34-year-old Pantoja.

Would you like to see O’Malley release the full video of the sparring session to set the record straight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!