UFC Vegas 92 Results: Khaos Williams KO’s Carlston Harris (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 results, including the co-main event between Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris.

Khaos Williams

Williams (15-3 MMA) most previously took to the Octagon in May of last year where he defeated Rolando Bedoya (14-3 MMA) by split-decision. The ‘Ox Fighter’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against Randy Brown by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Carlston Harris (19-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a technical submission victory over Jeremiah Wells (12-4 MMA) last August.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 92 co-main event begins and Khaos Williams comes forward and lands a low kick. The welterweight exchange front kicks to the body. Williams with a good jab to the body and follows that up with another low kick. Harris with a jab up the middle. Khaos returns fire with another jab to the body. He is looking to set up his right hand. Carlston Harris with a low kick. He fires off a 1-2. Khaos Williams returns fire with a big right hand and Harris goes down hard. This one is all over folks! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 92 Results: Khaos Williams def. Carlston Harris via KO at 1:30 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Khaos Williams fight next following his knockout victory over Carlston Harris this evening in Sin City?

