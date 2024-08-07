Matt Brown advises Tony Ferguson to retire following latest loss at UFC Abu Dhabi: “If you lost your first eight or you lost your last eight”
UFC legend Matt Brown believes Tony Ferguson should retire from mixed martial arts after his loss at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Last weekend, Tony Ferguson fell to his eighth loss in a row. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa in fairly comprehensive fashion. As you can imagine, fans have since been wondering whether or not now is the time for him to retire.
From fans to pundits to fellow fighters, many believe he should. We all remember the glory days of ‘El Cucuy’ but unfortunately, it’s been five years since we last saw him win. In that time he’s really struggled, to the point where it’s becoming difficult to watch.
Matt Brown, who retired a few months ago, recently gave his thoughts on what should be next for Ferguson.
Brown gives Ferguson advice
“Look, when you lose eight in a row, it doesn’t matter where you’re at in your career — that’s pretty much OK, you should probably call it quits,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Something isn’t right. Whatever it is. If you lost your first eight or you lost your last eight.
“The problem is he had so many wins, he was interim champion, on like a 12-fight winning streak back in the day. So he’s like a cocaine addict trying to reach that high again. When you get eight [losses], it doesn’t matter. If he had lost eight fights in a row at the beginning of his career, his first eight fights, he would have quit most likely. He would have been like ‘well this definitely isn’t the sport for me, I lost eight fights in a row.’ But because he’s already had that high, he’s thinking I can get back to that.”
