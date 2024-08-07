Matt Brown advises Tony Ferguson to retire following latest loss at UFC Abu Dhabi: “If you lost your first eight or you lost your last eight”

UFC legend Matt Brown believes Tony Ferguson should retire from mixed martial arts after his loss at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Last weekend, Tony Ferguson fell to his eighth loss in a row. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa in fairly comprehensive fashion. As you can imagine, fans have since been wondering whether or not now is the time for him to retire.

From fans to pundits to fellow fighters, many believe he should. We all remember the glory days of ‘El Cucuy’ but unfortunately, it’s been five years since we last saw him win. In that time he’s really struggled, to the point where it’s becoming difficult to watch.

Matt Brown, who retired a few months ago, recently gave his thoughts on what should be next for Ferguson.