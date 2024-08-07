Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he’d rather see cousin Umar take on Merab Dvalishvili over Sean O’Malley in pending UFC title fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he’d rather see Umar Nurmagomedov face Merab Dvalishivili as opposed to Sean O’Malley.

Last weekend, Umar Nurmagomedov pulled off the biggest win of his career. He defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision, and he did so fairly convincingly. Ever since, fans have been wondering whether or not he’s going to receive a title shot.

Before that, of course, Sean O’Malley will be defending the UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. It’s a fight many have been waiting to see for quite some time, and given their respective styles, it’s hard to predict how it’ll play out.

Khabib, who was in Umar Nurmagomedov’s corner for the bout, gave his thoughts on who he’d like to see him take on out of the two.