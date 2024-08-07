Jake Paul shares high praise for Dana White, says his only gripe is UFC fighter pay
Jake Paul has surprisingly given UFC president Dana White some praise following his speech at the Republican National Convention.
As we know, Jake Paul and Dana White aren’t exactly best friends. In fact, Paul has taken quite a few shots at White over the years. A lot of the reasons for that stem from ‘The Problem Child’ not believing that fighter pay is where it should be. Of course, many fighters and pundits agree with him, even if they don’t like the man himself.
Paul has been carving out a path for himself in professional boxing. In addition, he’s also signed to a deal with PFL, one of UFC’s biggest rivals.
In a recent interview, however, he made it crystal clear that he doesn’t hate Dana White – even praising his speech in support of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention recently.
Jake Paul talks Dana White: His RNC speech, bro, was amazing. Like, we agree on so many things. And I think he has a great side to him and I'm sure we'd be friends, you know, maybe in this life, maybe in a different life. I just want fighters to get paid more.
Paul praises White
“That’s where I applaud the UFC and what they’ve done for MMA as a sport,” Paul said on the Full Send Podcast. “And their promotion, production, all of their sh*t is amazing. Like, people think I hate the UFC. I don’t.”
“I also have a lot of respect for – like, (White’s) RNC speech, bro, was amazing,” Paul said. “Like we agree on so many things, and I think he has a great side of him. I’m sure we’d be friends maybe in this life, maybe in a different life. I just want fighters to get paid more, that’s it. $12,000 to fight? Even if they fought four times a year, that’s not enough to support their family.”
