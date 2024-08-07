Jake Paul shares high praise for Dana White, says his only gripe is UFC fighter pay

Jake Paul has surprisingly given UFC president Dana White some praise following his speech at the Republican National Convention.

As we know, Jake Paul and Dana White aren’t exactly best friends. In fact, Paul has taken quite a few shots at White over the years. A lot of the reasons for that stem from ‘The Problem Child’ not believing that fighter pay is where it should be. Of course, many fighters and pundits agree with him, even if they don’t like the man himself.

Paul has been carving out a path for himself in professional boxing. In addition, he’s also signed to a deal with PFL, one of UFC’s biggest rivals.

In a recent interview, however, he made it crystal clear that he doesn’t hate Dana White – even praising his speech in support of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention recently.