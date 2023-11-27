Marvin Vettori accepts challenge from “pirate guy” Shara Magomedov: “Be careful what you wish for”
UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has seemingly accepted a challenge from Shara Magomedov, the man he calls “pirate guy.”
In terms of new signings who have made a splash, Shara Magomedov is located toward the top of that list. The Russian sensation, known as ‘Bullet’, holds an undefeated record in professional mixed martial arts. Last month, he made his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut, defeating Bruno Silva via unanimous decision.
Since then, Magomedov has made it crystal clear that he wants a step up in competition. It’s so clear, in fact, that he’s actually spent some time calling out the likes of Marvin Vettori. As we know, Vettori has been one of the highest-ranked 185-pounders in the UFC for many years now.
In a recent tweet, Vettori responded candidly to Magomedov’s previous remarks as fans consider the possibility of this collision.
Vettori accepts Magomedov challenge
“Pirate guy asked for me again and all I can say I accept the request with open arms. Be careful what you wish for because it may happen they say. @ufc @Mickmaynard2”
Marvin Vettori has fought some incredibly tough individuals across his time in the UFC, and that trend isn’t likely to change. He does, however, need to work hard to get back in the win column. While he did defeat Roman Dolidze last year, he’s also suffered two losses in his last three at the hands of Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. Magomedov, meanwhile, is ready for the next step.
