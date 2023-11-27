Marvin Vettori accepts challenge from “pirate guy” Shara Magomedov: “Be careful what you wish for”

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has seemingly accepted a challenge from Shara Magomedov, the man he calls “pirate guy.”

Shara Magomedov

In terms of new signings who have made a splash, Shara Magomedov is located toward the top of that list. The Russian sensation, known as ‘Bullet’, holds an undefeated record in professional mixed martial arts. Last month, he made his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut, defeating Bruno Silva via unanimous decision.

Since then, Magomedov has made it crystal clear that he wants a step up in competition. It’s so clear, in fact, that he’s actually spent some time calling out the likes of Marvin Vettori. As we know, Vettori has been one of the highest-ranked 185-pounders in the UFC for many years now.

RELATED: MARVIN VETTORI RESPONDS AFTER ISRAEL ADESANYA SHARES HIS CAREER HIT LIST: “SACK OF SH*T, YOU RUN FOR FIVE ROUNDS”

In a recent tweet, Vettori responded candidly to Magomedov’s previous remarks as fans consider the possibility of this collision.

Vettori accepts Magomedov challenge

“Pirate guy asked for me again and all I can say I accept the request with open arms. Be careful what you wish for because it may happen they say. @ufc @Mickmaynard2”

Marvin Vettori has fought some incredibly tough individuals across his time in the UFC, and that trend isn’t likely to change. He does, however, need to work hard to get back in the win column. While he did defeat Roman Dolidze last year, he’s also suffered two losses in his last three at the hands of Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. Magomedov, meanwhile, is ready for the next step.

Would you be interested in seeing Marvin Vettori lock horns with Shara Magomedov? If the fight does happen, who would you favor to walk away with a victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson avoids DUI charge, receives probation for reckless driving plea

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023
Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Aljamain Sterling moving up to featherweight: “He’s insecure”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has cast doubt on Aljamain Sterling’s longevity at featherweight.

Paulo Costa
UFC

Former title challenger Paulo Costa hints he will return to the Octagon at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has hinted that he will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 next year.

Chris Curtis
UFC

Chris Curtis explains why he deleted his Twitter account: “The reality is that MMA fans come in two very distinct camps”

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Chris Curtis has an explanation for his exit on the Twitter/X platform.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Ian Garry threatens to sue UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland for harassing his wife

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Ian Garry has threatened a lawsuit on UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Alex Pereira explains why he's uninterested in Khamzat Chimaev fight: "It doesn't make sense!"

Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2023
Glover Teixeira
UFC

Glover Teixeira admits that he's itching to fight again but will stay retired: "It's time right?"

Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is too mellow these days to return to fighting.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he called Alex Pereira a “slimy one” following UFC 295 title win

Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is explaining why he called Alex Pereira a ‘slimy one’ following his UFC 295 title win.

Joaquin Buckley
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Joaquin Buckley plans to step in for Stephen Thompson after ‘Wonderboy’ bails on Shavkat Rakhmonov fight: “He ain’t going to show up to that”

Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Joaquin Buckley is saying he plans to step in for Stephen Thompson after ‘Wonderboy’ bails on his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya teases fans with UFC 298 title fight against Alex Pereira

Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Israel Adesanya teased fight fans on Thursday with a UFC 298 title bout against Alex Pereira.