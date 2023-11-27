Tom Aspinall explains why he wants Stipe Miocic next

By Cole Shelton - November 27, 2023

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is hoping to fight Stipe Miocic next.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic

Aspinall became the interim heavyweight champion with a first-round knockout over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Although he’s the interim champ, Aspinall is in a weird spot as Jon Jones will be out for several months and will likely face Miocic once he returns.

With that, Tom Aspinall may be on the sidelines for over a year and the Brit says he’s interested in fighting Stipe Miocic next time out.

“How would it go? It would be epic. Stipe is one of my favorite fighters ever. I believe he’s the best heavyweight ever and I want to see what it feels like stepping in the Octagon with the best heavyweight ever and I want to experience that before I retire, which is gonna be ages away. But, more importantly, before he retires which is in the not-too-distant future,” Aspinall said to TheMacLife. So, it makes complete sense. I don’t know why anyone would dispute that. He’s free, I’m free, Jones is injured, I’ve got an interim title now, so why not?”

Should Jon Jones not be able to return in 2024, perhaps a Stipe Miocic vs. Tom Aspinall fight does make a lot of sense. But, at this time, it’s uncertain if Miocic is even interested in the fight.

However, Tom Aspinall thinks the fight makes a lot of sense for a few reasons. First, f he beats Stipe Miocic it only adds to the anticipation of a matchup with Jon Jones. But, should Miocic beat him, it would prove he deserves a title shot and would only make him vs. Jones an even bigger matchup.

For now, Tom Aspinall will be on the sideline and waiting for his next fight which he hopes will be against Stipe Miocic.

Previous Post

Topics:

Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Shara Magomedov

Marvin Vettori accepts challenge from “pirate guy” Shara Magomedov: “Be careful what you wish for”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson avoids DUI charge, receives probation for reckless driving plea

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson’s DUI charge has reportedly been dismissed, and he will instead receive probation for a reckless driving plea.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Aljamain Sterling moving up to featherweight: “He’s insecure”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has cast doubt on Aljamain Sterling’s longevity at featherweight.

Paulo Costa
UFC

Former title challenger Paulo Costa hints he will return to the Octagon at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has hinted that he will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 next year.

Chris Curtis
UFC

Chris Curtis explains why he deleted his Twitter account: “The reality is that MMA fans come in two very distinct camps”

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Chris Curtis has an explanation for his exit on the Twitter/X platform.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland

Ian Garry threatens to sue UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland for harassing his wife

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev

Alex Pereira explains why he's uninterested in Khamzat Chimaev fight: "It doesn't make sense!"

Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira doesn’t see much of a point in fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Glover Teixeira
UFC

Glover Teixeira admits that he's itching to fight again but will stay retired: "It's time right?"

Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is too mellow these days to return to fighting.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he called Alex Pereira a “slimy one” following UFC 295 title win

Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is explaining why he called Alex Pereira a ‘slimy one’ following his UFC 295 title win.

Joaquin Buckley
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Joaquin Buckley plans to step in for Stephen Thompson after ‘Wonderboy’ bails on Shavkat Rakhmonov fight: “He ain’t going to show up to that”

Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Joaquin Buckley is saying he plans to step in for Stephen Thompson after ‘Wonderboy’ bails on his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov.