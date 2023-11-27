Tom Aspinall explains why he wants Stipe Miocic next

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is hoping to fight Stipe Miocic next.

Aspinall became the interim heavyweight champion with a first-round knockout over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Although he’s the interim champ, Aspinall is in a weird spot as Jon Jones will be out for several months and will likely face Miocic once he returns.

With that, Tom Aspinall may be on the sidelines for over a year and the Brit says he’s interested in fighting Stipe Miocic next time out.

“How would it go? It would be epic. Stipe is one of my favorite fighters ever. I believe he’s the best heavyweight ever and I want to see what it feels like stepping in the Octagon with the best heavyweight ever and I want to experience that before I retire, which is gonna be ages away. But, more importantly, before he retires which is in the not-too-distant future,” Aspinall said to TheMacLife. So, it makes complete sense. I don’t know why anyone would dispute that. He’s free, I’m free, Jones is injured, I’ve got an interim title now, so why not?”

Should Jon Jones not be able to return in 2024, perhaps a Stipe Miocic vs. Tom Aspinall fight does make a lot of sense. But, at this time, it’s uncertain if Miocic is even interested in the fight.

However, Tom Aspinall thinks the fight makes a lot of sense for a few reasons. First, f he beats Stipe Miocic it only adds to the anticipation of a matchup with Jon Jones. But, should Miocic beat him, it would prove he deserves a title shot and would only make him vs. Jones an even bigger matchup.

For now, Tom Aspinall will be on the sideline and waiting for his next fight which he hopes will be against Stipe Miocic.