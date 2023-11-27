Tony Ferguson avoids DUI charge, receives probation for reckless driving plea

Ferguson’s next step

Ferguson pleaded nolo contendere to one misdemeanor charge of wet reckless driving on a highway. Because of this, he’ll have to serve one year of probation, meaning he cannot drive after drinking alcohol in any amount and will pay restitution to the victim. The misdemeanor DUI charge was dismissed entirely.

In terms of what’s next, Tony will now be able to focus on his next step inside the Octagon. He’ll be locking horns with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. Many believe this is his most winnable fight since his losing streak began.

In terms of what’s happening outside the cage, many of his loyal fans will just be hoping that he can get back on the right track. It’s been a difficult few years for him, to say the least, but the faith of the MMA universe in one of their favorites has often held firm.

