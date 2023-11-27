Tony Ferguson avoids DUI charge, receives probation for reckless driving plea

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson’s DUI charge has reportedly been dismissed, and he will instead receive probation for a reckless driving plea.

Tony Ferguson

Back in early May, Tony Ferguson was arrested and booked into jail after allegedly crashing his truck into two cars parked outside a nightclub in California. There were no injuries, as per a police spokesperson, with ‘El Cucuy’ previously pleading not guilty.

RELATED: UFC FIGHTER TONY FERGUSON ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER VEHICLE CRASHES INTO TWO CARS

Now, as per MMA Junkie, there’s been a resolution to the issue for the 39-year-old.

Judge Shannon K. Cooley of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County ruled on a plea deal recently that was reached by the prosecution and defense.

Ferguson’s next step

Ferguson pleaded nolo contendere to one misdemeanor charge of wet reckless driving on a highway. Because of this, he’ll have to serve one year of probation, meaning he cannot drive after drinking alcohol in any amount and will pay restitution to the victim. The misdemeanor DUI charge was dismissed entirely.

In terms of what’s next, Tony will now be able to focus on his next step inside the Octagon. He’ll be locking horns with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. Many believe this is his most winnable fight since his losing streak began.

In terms of what’s happening outside the cage, many of his loyal fans will just be hoping that he can get back on the right track. It’s been a difficult few years for him, to say the least, but the faith of the MMA universe in one of their favorites has often held firm.

What is your favorite memory from Tony Ferguson’s career? Do you believe that he will be able to get the job done against Paddy Pimblett? If not, is retirement on the horizon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

