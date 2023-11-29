Marlon Vera takes aim at Sean O’Malley over previous failed drug tests: “I would like to punch cheaters in the face”

By Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight title contender Marlon Vera has taken a shot at rival Sean O’Malley over his previous issues with failed drug tests.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera

At UFC 299 in Miami, Marlon Vera will challenge Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship. He already holds one win over ‘Suga’ and while he wasn’t everyone’s first choice to get a title shot, he’ll be feeling confident about his chances.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY DETAILS “WEIRD AS HELL” COMMENT FROM MARLON VERA DURING FACEOFF AHEAD OF UFC 299 REMATCH

O’Malley, meanwhile, is still riding high after his triumph over Aljamain Sterling to become champion.

In a recent interview leading up to next year’s bout, Vera had a few things to say about his bitter rival.

Vera hits out at O’Malley

“I read a lot about health and how to get better, what type of foods. That’s what I really dislike and I would like to punch cheaters in the face because you can do it the right way if you live your life right.

“If you’re looking for easier ways or like shortcuts, you won’t make it. I mean talking about that, this guy already tested positive before, I mean was it nothing? I don’t know. That’s why our first fight got cancelled. He test positive a few times and you know, they call it micro, it’s a little thing but that little thing could be because you were cleaning yourself or because you’re an idiot and you don’t know how to read the ingredients.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what happened with O’Malley, you can bet that things will continue to heat up in the countdown to fight night.

What are your thoughts on the remarks made by Marlon Vera? What are the odds of him dethroning Sean O’Malley to become the new king? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC

Alexander Volkanovski provides positive update following first sparring session under concussion protocols

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023
Ian Garry
Ian Garry

Henry Cejudo weighs in on the recent drama surrounding Ian Garry: “He’s been taking L’s left and right”

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on the drama surrounding UFC prospect Ian Garry.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Dana White

Dana White says Michael Chandler can 'wait' for Conor McGregor

Zain Bando - November 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the elephant in the room: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush vows to "break" Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin: "I'm going to go out there and put on a show"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Beneil Dariush is ready for his first UFC main event.

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns believes he'd "destroy" Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch if he's healthy

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Gilbert Burns has full confidence he would beat Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch.

Dana White and Dillon Danis

Dana White shuts down Dillon Danis fighting in the UFC: "We can’t have that stuff going on here"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023
Tony Ferguson and David Goggins, Joe Rogan
Tony Ferguson

Joe Rogan explains why there's "some benefit" to Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn’t entirely dismissive of Tony Ferguson’s training with David Goggins.

Khamzat Chimaev and Ian Garry
Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Garry reflects on near-fight with Khamzat Chimaev alongside wife in an elevator: "Have a fight with him"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

UFC stars Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev nearly came to blows in an elevator last year.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases UFC superfight announcement, without Conor McGregor: "Just popped up"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

Dana White has a major UFC superfight in the works, and it doesn’t involve Conor McGregor.

Michael Page
UFC

Leaked war room photo reveals Michael Page's UFC debut booked for January

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Michael Page appears to be a UFC fighter.