Marlon Vera takes aim at Sean O’Malley over previous failed drug tests: “I would like to punch cheaters in the face”

Vera hits out at O’Malley

“I read a lot about health and how to get better, what type of foods. That’s what I really dislike and I would like to punch cheaters in the face because you can do it the right way if you live your life right.

“If you’re looking for easier ways or like shortcuts, you won’t make it. I mean talking about that, this guy already tested positive before, I mean was it nothing? I don’t know. That’s why our first fight got cancelled. He test positive a few times and you know, they call it micro, it’s a little thing but that little thing could be because you were cleaning yourself or because you’re an idiot and you don’t know how to read the ingredients.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what happened with O’Malley, you can bet that things will continue to heat up in the countdown to fight night.

