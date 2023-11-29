Alexander Volkanovski provides positive update following first sparring session under concussion protocols
Alexander Volkanovski has provided an update following his first sparring session under concussion protocols.
Back in October at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski took a short notice title showdown with Islam Makhachev. Following on from their first encounter, many felt as if Volkanovski had a real shot at dethroning Islam atop the lightweight division. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t meant to be, with Makhachev securing a violent head kick knockout.
Since then, many have been wondered about Volkanovski’s health – especially after it was revealed that he’d be making a quick turnaround to battle Ilia Topuria in February.
Now, though, the Australian sensation has given an update on his condition.
Volkanovski provides an update
“Just had my first spar,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “So, obviously had to follow all the protocols, concussion, back to training. So, followed all the protocols to a tee, no symptoms, kept it rolling, kept it rolling. Felt real good. No knocks, no symptoms still. So, we’re rolling. We’re going to keep this baby rolling. Very, very happy with it.
“Very thankful for the team behind me, obviously Joe (Lopez) and all my training partners … my doctors, as well, they’ve literally dealt with thousands of concussions, so they made sure I followed (protocols) to a tee. Mate, I feel great, was able to train the whole way through, so I haven’t lost too much fitness, which is good. We’ve still got plenty of time before we even get into camp. Now I get to ease back into a full training schedule.”
