Alexander Volkanovski provides positive update following first sparring session under concussion protocols

By Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has provided an update following his first sparring session under concussion protocols.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC

Back in October at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski took a short notice title showdown with Islam Makhachev. Following on from their first encounter, many felt as if Volkanovski had a real shot at dethroning Islam atop the lightweight division. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t meant to be, with Makhachev securing a violent head kick knockout.

Since then, many have been wondered about Volkanovski’s health – especially after it was revealed that he’d be making a quick turnaround to battle Ilia Topuria in February.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA DETAILS THE KEY “ADVANTAGE” HE WILL HAVE OVER ALEX VOLKANOVSKI AT UFC 298

Now, though, the Australian sensation has given an update on his condition.

Volkanovski provides an update

“Just had my first spar,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “So, obviously had to follow all the protocols, concussion, back to training. So, followed all the protocols to a tee, no symptoms, kept it rolling, kept it rolling. Felt real good. No knocks, no symptoms still. So, we’re rolling. We’re going to keep this baby rolling. Very, very happy with it.

“Very thankful for the team behind me, obviously Joe (Lopez) and all my training partners … my doctors, as well, they’ve literally dealt with thousands of concussions, so they made sure I followed (protocols) to a tee. Mate, I feel great, was able to train the whole way through, so I haven’t lost too much fitness, which is good. We’ve still got plenty of time before we even get into camp. Now I get to ease back into a full training schedule.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited to see Alexander Volkanovski return next year? Do you expect him to retain his title? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Ian Garry

Henry Cejudo weighs in on the recent drama surrounding Ian Garry: “He’s been taking L’s left and right”

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Dana White

Dana White says Michael Chandler can 'wait' for Conor McGregor

Zain Bando - November 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the elephant in the room: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush vows to "break" Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin: "I'm going to go out there and put on a show"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Beneil Dariush is ready for his first UFC main event.

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns believes he'd "destroy" Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch if he's healthy

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Gilbert Burns has full confidence he would beat Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch.

Dana White and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dana White shuts down Dillon Danis fighting in the UFC: "We can’t have that stuff going on here"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t appear interested in signing Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson and David Goggins, Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan explains why there's "some benefit" to Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev and Ian Garry
Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Garry reflects on near-fight with Khamzat Chimaev alongside wife in an elevator: "Have a fight with him"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

UFC stars Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev nearly came to blows in an elevator last year.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases UFC superfight announcement, without Conor McGregor: "Just popped up"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

Dana White has a major UFC superfight in the works, and it doesn’t involve Conor McGregor.

Michael Page
UFC

Leaked war room photo reveals Michael Page's UFC debut booked for January

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Michael Page appears to be a UFC fighter.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
UFC

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts revealed in UFC anti-trust lawsuit

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts have been revealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.