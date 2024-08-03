Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event featured a high stakes men’s bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Marlon Vera.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Vera (23-10-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sean O’Malley in a fight for the promotion’s bantamweight title at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘Chito’ had earned a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA) had gone a perfect 2-0 since making the jump up to bantamweight. The former flyweight kingpin earned victories over Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt in his two previous recent efforts at 135lbs.

Tonight’s ‘Figueiredo vs. Vera’ matchup resulted in a unanimous decision victory for the former flyweight champion. ‘Figgy’ was able to get off to a strong start in the contest, taking down ‘Chito’ on two occasions in the opening round. Marlon Vera battled back strong to take home round two on 2 of the judges’ scorecards, but a knockdown by Deiveson Figueiredo proved to be the difference in the fight.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Vera’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi:

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Marlon Vera this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Deiveson Figueiredo Marlon Vera UFC UFC Abu Dhabi

