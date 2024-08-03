Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event featured a high stakes men’s bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Marlon Vera.

Vera (23-10-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sean O’Malley in a fight for the promotion’s bantamweight title at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘Chito’ had earned a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA) had gone a perfect 2-0 since making the jump up to bantamweight. The former flyweight kingpin earned victories over Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt in his two previous recent efforts at 135lbs.

Tonight’s ‘Figueiredo vs. Vera’ matchup resulted in a unanimous decision victory for the former flyweight champion. ‘Figgy’ was able to get off to a strong start in the contest, taking down ‘Chito’ on two occasions in the opening round. Marlon Vera battled back strong to take home round two on 2 of the judges’ scorecards, but a knockdown by Deiveson Figueiredo proved to be the difference in the fight.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Vera’ below:

Excited for this fight. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 3, 2024

Let’s go! Go Get it Done Figgy! #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024

35 figgy so different. Showing way more of his game — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 3, 2024

I think it’s 1 and 1 going in to the 3rd. Excited to see who gets it in the end. #UFCAbuDabi — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 3, 2024

Figgy trying not to gas — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 3, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi:

Let’s go Figgy! Title shot next! #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024

I’d KO that little twat. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 3, 2024

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Marlon Vera this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?