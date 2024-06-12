Alex Pereira gives honest assessment of rumored Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight: “After we fought, he changed a little bit”

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s impending return to the Octagon.

As we know, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have had quite the rivalry in combat sports. They fought twice in kickboxing with Pereira going 2-0, and in mixed martial arts, they’re currently locked at 1-1.

‘Poatan’ managed to shock the world and defeat Adesanya in their first UFC meeting. Alas, in their rematch, it was Adesanya who was stood tall at the end of the night after a magnificent comeback knockout. While Pereira is enjoying life at 205 pounds, Adesanya is preparing for his return to the cage with rumors suggesting it’ll come against Dricus du Plessis.

In a recent interview, Alex reflected on the impact that his fights against ‘Stylebender’ have had on the latter’s career.