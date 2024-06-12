Jared Cannonier reacts after referee Jason Herzog comments on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “My career was pretty much in his hands and he decided it ain’t worth fighting for”

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC fighter Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on Jason Herzog’s remarks regarding the finish in the main event of UFC Louisville.

Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier

Last weekend, Jared Cannonier was beaten by Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Louisville. However, the bout wasn’t without controversy. Imavov had Cannonier hurt in the fourth round but despite that, many felt as if Jason Herzog stopped the fight too early.

Jared had a lot to say in the immediate aftermath of the result, as you’d imagine. He even went on the MMA Hour and spoke about it in comments we’ve previously covered. Jason Herzog, meanwhile, said that he know what he saw in the moment, but did also say he’ll reevaluate the footage.

RELATED: Jared Cannonier sounds off on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “It was stolen from me!”

Upon hearing what Jason had to say, Cannonier hit back.

Cannonier speaks out

“It sounds like reluctance to be accountable,” Cannonier said. “I sense a little bit of reluctance in that post. But also, willingness to hear all the people barking in his ears. I guess you can’t ignore when he world is as upset as they are. But I think that’s due to pressure. If nobody was saying anything, he would have just flown on home and went on to the next one.

“I don’t want to sit here and trash Jason Herzog. He’s one of the best referees in the game. But he definitely made a big mistake in this regard. It was a huge mistake, a grave mistake,” Cannonier continued. “My career was pretty much in his hands and he decided it ain’t worth fighting for. … I don’t even know what to do with that post. I can take it as somewhat of an admission of fault, if you will. At least he’s willing to hear. Hopefully he won’t make this mistake again. But what’s done is done. I’m still here with one check in hand, another loss on my record, the momentum gone, my position in the rankings could be gone.”

Quotes via MMA News

What are your thoughts on this controversy? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jared Cannonier UFC

