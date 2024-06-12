Jared Cannonier reacts after referee Jason Herzog comments on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “My career was pretty much in his hands and he decided it ain’t worth fighting for”

UFC fighter Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on Jason Herzog’s remarks regarding the finish in the main event of UFC Louisville.

Last weekend, Jared Cannonier was beaten by Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Louisville. However, the bout wasn’t without controversy. Imavov had Cannonier hurt in the fourth round but despite that, many felt as if Jason Herzog stopped the fight too early.

Jared had a lot to say in the immediate aftermath of the result, as you’d imagine. He even went on the MMA Hour and spoke about it in comments we’ve previously covered. Jason Herzog, meanwhile, said that he know what he saw in the moment, but did also say he’ll reevaluate the footage.

RELATED: Jared Cannonier sounds off on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “It was stolen from me!”

Upon hearing what Jason had to say, Cannonier hit back.