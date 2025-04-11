WATCH | UFC star Alex Pereira recharges ‘warrior spirit’ with traditional ceremony in Brazil

By BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is reconnecting with his “warrior spirit” following a tough loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his last fight.

Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

Brazil’s Pereira, 37, met Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 early last month. It was considered the toughest stylistic matchup of his UFC career to date. While he performed far better than many fans imagined, stopping all of his Russian foe’s takedown attempts, he ultimately lost his title with a unanimous decision defeat.

After the fight, he has been taking some time to recharge. Part of that process was a traditional ceremony in his home country, which he suggested will help get him back in the right headspace.

He posted a clip of the ceremony on his Instagram account.

“Recharging my warrior spirit with the energy of my ancestors,” he wrote in the caption for his post.

Pereira is of Pataxó Indigenous heritage. However, he did not specify what exactly this ceremony entails. One way or the other, it is clear from the expression on his face during the proceedings that it was quite profound for him.

What’s next for Alex Pereira?

While Pereira is taking time to get back in the right head space, his next fight is already in discussion. All signs now point to a rematch between the Brazilian and Ankalaev, possibly as soon as this summer.

It’s an opportunity most fans would agree Pereira deserves. Prior to his loss to Ankalaev, which was competitive, he was riding three four-straight knockout wins. First, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka to claim the vacant light heavyweight title. After a knockout of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, he then knocked out Prochazka again to defend the title for a second time. His third title defense came months later, when he weathered some early adversity to knock out a game Khalil Rountree. He is also a former champ at middleweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

