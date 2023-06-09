WATCH | Marlon Moraes suffers seventh-straight knockout loss at PFL 4, announces retirement

By Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Marlon Moraes suffered another knockout loss this evening and subsequently announced his retirement from MMA.

Marlon Moraes

Moraes was taking on Gabriel Braga on the prelims of PFL 4 in the second and final regular season matchup for the featherweights. Right away, Braga went after Moraes and appeared to stun him with a hard shot.

After stunning Moraes, Braga upped the pressure and landed a massive right hand that dropped the Brazilian and he finished him off with ground and pound, to win by first-round knockout.

After the result was announced, Moraes took off his gloves and announced his retirement from MMA. Of course, he had retired following four straight losses in the UFC. But he ended that retirement to sign with the PFL as he felt like he could still compete at a high level.

RELATED: Brendan Loughnane TKO’s Marlon Moraes.

“I still felt like I could compete. Why not try a new beginning and fight for a good promotion like PFL? New goals and that is how I feel right now,” Moraes said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I restarted my career with the PFL, it didn’t go my way. But, I felt great. I felt very good energy and strong, faster, I just got caught. I have another fight coming up and I have to fix the mistakes and come back stronger and ready. I’ve got a tough opponent, a good opponent, he had a great run last season and I’m ready to face him.”

Marlon Moraes (23-13-1) has lost seven straight fights now, with all seven coming by knockout. In the PFL, he was knocked out by Gabriel Braga, Brendan Loughnane, and Sheymon Moraes. To end his UFC career, he suffered knockout losses to Song Yadong, Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font, and Cory Sandagen.

In the UFC, Moraes went 5-6 and even fought Henry Cejudo for the vacant bantamweight title in 2019 but lost by TKO. In his career, is the former WSOF bantamweight champion and holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera, Raphael Assuncao, and John Dodson among others.

Happy trails Magic!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marlon Moraes Professional Fighters League (PFL)

