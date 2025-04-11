Conor McGregor backed pop group releases first single ‘Bad Guy’
Conor McGregor continues to expand his business portfolio.
After launching a successful MMA news website, a massively popular whiskey brand, an Irish stout, and buying a piece of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), he is now involved in the music industry.
Late last year, McGregor announced the launch of Greenback Records, and claimed to be “forming a stable of artists that will avail of the best deals in the music industry.”
The first act he aligned himself with is a four-woman pop group called Sweet Love, whom he has been relentlessly promoting on his social media platforms.
His promotion of the band ramped up in recent weeks, as they prepared to release their first single. That song, called Bad Guy, finally hit streaming platforms on Friday, April 11.
If you’ve got a taste for pop music, and three minutes to spare, you can listen to the song below:
McGregor was quick to throw his support behind the new Sweet Love song.
“The world’s new girl group Sweet Love have arrived,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. It’s time for a new era in pop music, it’s time for Sweet Love!!!”
He also appeared in a short video on the group’s Instagram page.
Will Conor McGregor fight again?
Conor McGregor has not fought since a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, which left him with a broken leg. It was his second stoppage loss in a row to the American. He has not won since he routed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone inside a round in early 2020.
While he was linked to a fight with Michael Chandler in recent years, that ship has seemingly sailed. Not only is McGregor busy with his many business endeavors, but he also plans to take a run at Ireland’s top political job.
Of course, it remains to be seen if that plan goes his way. Not everyone is optimistic.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC