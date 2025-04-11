UFC 314: Forgotten contender hopes to remind fans how good he is in Miami

Nikita Krylov Wants “Y’all Must’ve Forgot” Moment

The 205-pound clash in question will be Nikita Krylov going one-on-one with Dominick Reyes. Krylov hasn’t competed since March 11, 2023, when he submitted Ryan Spann in the first round. Krylov wouldn’t be surprised if some fans need a refresher on his work inside the Octagon, given his time away (via MMAJunkie).

“The memory that the fans have are only as good as the last fight that you had,” Krylov said. “So unless you fight a lot, most likely people aren’t talking about you. People don’t remember you. But what I’m bringing right now is the mindset that I’m going to remind everybody why I was on that streak, why I was so good, and why I was talked about before I stopped fighting because of this layoff.”

A lot has changed in the light heavyweight division since the No. 8-ranked Krylov last fought. Alex Pereira emerged as the UFC’s biggest active star and captured the 205-pound gold. Following three successful title defenses, “Poatan” lost the gold to Magomed Ankalaev. Krylov is hoping to score an impressive victory over Reyes to keep his name in title contention.

