Bryce Mitchell warns Jean Silva ahead of UFC 314 grudge match: ‘I’m ready to kill’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025

Bryce Mitchell believes Jean Silva will be in for a rude awakening at UFC 314.

Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC 314 staredown

Mitchell and Silva will throw down in a grudge match this Saturday night in Miami. Silva has vowed to make Mitchell pay for his controversial comments about Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. Silva has been on a tear inside the Octagon, and fans have sided with him in the wake of Mitchell’s offensive rant.

Mitchell thinks that Silva might be in his own head a little too much going into fight night.

Bryce Mitchell Thinks Jean Silva is Overconfident

Jean Silva has been fired up going into his matchup against Bryce Mitchell. The two had an intense face-to-face staredown during the final pre-fight press conference for UFC 314. During the official weigh-in show, Mitchell shared his belief that the Fighting Nerds member might just psych himself out (via MMAFighting).

“I absolutely loved the press conference, I feel like the Holy Spirit was speaking through me,” Mitchell said on the UFC 314 Weigh-In Show. “With my eyes, I conveyed the message that I’m ready to die and I’m ready to kill, and I said everything that I needed to in that faceoff with my eyes alone.

“I see overconfidence,” Mitchell explained. “I see the younger man that I used to be.”

Mitchell rebounded in his last outing against Kron Gracie, finishing the fight in the third round. In the bout prior, Mitchell suffered a nasty knockout loss to Josh Emmett. Silva is a far more fierce striker than Gracie, so Mitchell will need to adjust accordingly if he expects to find success inside the Kaseya Center on Saturday.

Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC

