Bryce Mitchell warns Jean Silva ahead of UFC 314 grudge match: ‘I’m ready to kill’

Bryce Mitchell Thinks Jean Silva is Overconfident

Jean Silva has been fired up going into his matchup against Bryce Mitchell. The two had an intense face-to-face staredown during the final pre-fight press conference for UFC 314. During the official weigh-in show, Mitchell shared his belief that the Fighting Nerds member might just psych himself out (via MMAFighting).

“I absolutely loved the press conference, I feel like the Holy Spirit was speaking through me,” Mitchell said on the UFC 314 Weigh-In Show. “With my eyes, I conveyed the message that I’m ready to die and I’m ready to kill, and I said everything that I needed to in that faceoff with my eyes alone.

“I see overconfidence,” Mitchell explained. “I see the younger man that I used to be.”

Mitchell rebounded in his last outing against Kron Gracie, finishing the fight in the third round. In the bout prior, Mitchell suffered a nasty knockout loss to Josh Emmett. Silva is a far more fierce striker than Gracie, so Mitchell will need to adjust accordingly if he expects to find success inside the Kaseya Center on Saturday.

