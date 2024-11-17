Mark Hunt takes a shot at “greatest steroid user” Jon Jones after victory at UFC 309
Former UFC star Mark Hunt has taken a shot at UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
Last night in the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic and successfully defended his UFC heavyweight championship. From beginning to end, he was pretty dominant over the former champion, eventually securing a fantastic TKO victory. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him in mixed martial arts.
Of course, not everyone is a big fan of Jon Jones. It makes sense, too, given the many controversies he’s been involved in over the years. One of the most notable recurring problems he’s had is issues with failed drug tests, of which he’s had a few.
Someone who we know is pretty against that in the sport is none other than Mark Hunt. In the following tweet, he let the world know how he feels about ‘Bones’.
The greatest steroid user of all time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 give it a rest lance armstrong of mma diffrence here is everyone knows your a cheating rat 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 try doing it without steroids i got something for u rats on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/laYMRaGmpn
— mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) November 17, 2024
Hunt goes off on Jones
“The greatest steroid user of all time [laughing emojis]. Give it a rest Lance Armstrong of MMA. Difference here is everyone knows your a cheating rat [laughing emojis]. Try doing it without steroids I got something for u rats on Wednesday.”
Mark Hunt has had notable issues with those who have been embroiled in drug-related scandals over the years. Given how determined he is to call people out on the matter, we’d imagine this isn’t the last time we’ll hear from him on this.
As for Jones, the speculation continues as to what is next for him in the UFC.
How much weight do you put behind the scandals that have clouded over Jon Jones’ career? Do you expect that more twists and turns are ahead for him before he retires? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Mark Hunt UFC