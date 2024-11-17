Mark Hunt takes a shot at “greatest steroid user” Jon Jones after victory at UFC 309

Former UFC star Mark Hunt has taken a shot at UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Last night in the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic and successfully defended his UFC heavyweight championship. From beginning to end, he was pretty dominant over the former champion, eventually securing a fantastic TKO victory. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him in mixed martial arts.

Of course, not everyone is a big fan of Jon Jones. It makes sense, too, given the many controversies he’s been involved in over the years. One of the most notable recurring problems he’s had is issues with failed drug tests, of which he’s had a few.

Someone who we know is pretty against that in the sport is none other than Mark Hunt. In the following tweet, he let the world know how he feels about ‘Bones’.