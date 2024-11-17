Don’t expect Conor McGregor to end his hiatus for another year, per UFC CEO Dana White

Conor McGregor Won’t End Hiatus For Another Year

During the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if he’s still interested in rebooking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. White gave another disappointing update to fans of “Mystic Mac.”

“Conor’s gonna come back in late ’25,” White said. “So, there’s a lot of time before we can figure out who’s gonna fight Conor.”

Prior to UFC 309, White was a guest on “The Jim Rome Show.” White gave a similar update on McGregor, but it sounded more like a prediction than a definitive time frame.

“I think Conor and Chandler both like that fight. When Conor comes back, which I see being sometime in the later part of next year, we’ll see where everybody’s at and what’s going on and we’ll figure out who faces Conor,” White revealed.

“That’s why everybody was so excited about it. Chandler and Conor McGregor is a fun fight.” (h/t MMA Fighting).

With McGregor continuing to miss time as an active competitor, one has to wonder how he will look when he returns to fighting. Stipe Miocic, who hadn’t been in a UFC fight since 2021, challenged Jon Jones for the UFC Heavyweight Championship this past Saturday. Miocic looked as if he’d lost a step, while Jones was just as cerebral as he’s ever been. Following a third-round TKO loss, Miocic announced his retirement.