Mark Hunt sends a warning to UFC CEO Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar: “Karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is still unhappy with Dana White and Brock Lesnar.

‘The Super Samoan’ recently announced his intention to return to fighting under the BKFC banner. While Mark Hunt hasn’t competed in MMA since a December 2018 loss to Justin Willis, he has been busy in boxing. In November 2022, he handed the previously undefeated Sonny Bill Williams his first career loss by knockout.

Following that win in the boxing ring, Mark Hunt announced his retirement. However, the Samoan has admitted that he will be returning for financial reasons, and one has to wonder if his UFC lawsuit played a role. For years, he sued the company itself, Dana White, and former champion, Brock Lesnar.

For those who have forgotten, the WWE superstar handed Mark Hunt a unanimous decision loss at UFC 200 in 2016. Following that bout, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar failed a drug test. In court, Hunt alleged that the UFC and Dana White conspired to let the former champion fight, with knowledge of his drug usage.

Ultimately, the case was thrown out for good last September. While that may have led to Mark Hunt’s return to fighting, Dana White and Brock Lesnar have some trouble brewing themselves. On April 15th, the UFC will go to trial over their antitrust business practices. Former fighters such as Cung Le launched the lawsuit a decade ago, and it’s slowly progressed until recently.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar was recently named in a lawsuit accusing WWE’s Vince McMahon of sex trafficking. The news of the lawsuit itself was broken by The Wall Street Journal earlier today. While Lesnar hasn’t yet commented on the situation, Mark Hunt has aimed at him on social media.

Mark Hunt sends warning to UFC CEO Dana White and former champion Brock Lesnar

“U going to be joining this fool brock lesnar @danawhite @ufc karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year #RICO #aintneverlostalawsuit2ufools #paidmylawyersoffandgotcaught #FKU #wwe #tko” – Mark Hunt’s post to social media read earlier today.

Mark Hunt’s post taking aim at Brock Lesnar and Dana White is far from his first. In the years since his exit from the UFC, ‘The Super Samoan’ has repeatedly slammed the company on social media. Given the ongoing lawsuit, that’s unlikely to change. It also seems that he’s not alone.

Earlier this week, former light-heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock slammed the UFC and Dana White for “erasing history” of his career. In a follow-up post, former middleweight title challenger Nate Quarry invited the retired fighter to attend the trial in Nevada on April 15th. ‘Rock’ will seemingly attend, and hopes to have legends such as Shamrock along with him.

