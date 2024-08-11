MMA Community reacts after Serghei Spivac exacts revenge on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event was headlined by a heavyweight rematch featuring Marcin Tybura taking on Serghei Spivac.

Tybura (25-9 MMA) and Spivac (17-4 MMA) had previously met back in February of 2020, where it was ‘Tybur’ defeating ‘The Polar Bear’ by unanimous decision.

Marcin Tybura had most previously competed this past March, where he scored a technical submission win over Tai Tuivasa. Prior to that victory, the Polish standout was coming off a first-round TKO defeat to Tom Aspinall in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the 29-year-old had reeled off three straight stoppage wins, including a submission victory over former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 main event rematch proved to be a short-lived affair. Serghei Spivac was able to get the fight to the ground early and promptly transitioned to an armbar submission which forced Marcin Tybura to tapout (see that here). ‘The Polar Bear’ has now won four of his past five Octagon appearances.

Official UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) at 1:44 of Round 1

Check out how to pros reacted to ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ below:

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 main event rematch? 🤔 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 11, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Serghei Spivac defeating Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95:

What the fuck. Beautiful armbar by Spivak — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac with an awesome armbar to tap Marcin Tybura in Round 1. That was pretty sweet! #UFCVegas95 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 11, 2024

Spivac throws up the armbar and catches Tybura early. Beautifully done! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac submits Marcin Tybura! Huge win! #UFCVegas95 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 11, 2024

Who would you like to see Serghei Spivac fight next following his submission victory over Marcin Tybura this evening in Las Vegas?