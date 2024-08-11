UFC Vegas 95 Bonus Report: Serghei Spivac one of three fighters to take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated heavyweight rematch proved to be a short-lived affair. Serghei Spivac was able to get the fight to the ground early and promptly transitioned to an armbar submission which forced Marcin Tybura to tapout (see that here). With tonight’s impressive victory, ‘The Polar Bear’ has now won four of his past five Octagon appearances.

UFC Vegas 95 was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Damon Jackson taking on Chepe Mariscal. The bout, which was contested at a catchweight after Mariscal missed weight, resulted in a one-sided affair, as Mariscal was able to overwhelm ‘Action’ on route to a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac

Performance of the night: Toshiomi Kazama earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Charalampos Grigoriou (see that here).

Performance of the night: Serghei Spivac pocketed an extra $50k for his impressive first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura.

Performance of the night: Youssef Zalal earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jarno Errens (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Serghei Spivac

MMA Community reacts after Serghei Spivac exacts revenge on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac stops Marcin Tybura in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the heavyweight main event between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.

Chepe Mariscal
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the co-main event between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal.

Chris Gutierrez
Quang Le

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and Quang Le.

Darren Till, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Dana White
Darren Till

Darren Till explains why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad: "He probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want"

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is explaining why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad.

UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes
dominick reyes

REPORT | Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes booked for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes will reportedly collide at the year’s end pay-per-view event.

Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier cautions Belal Muhammad amidst intensifying Kamaru Usman beef: "Be careful what you wish for!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Belal Muhammad might be biting off more than he can chew when it comes to his growing beef with Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan
Jon Jones

Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Fight fans are reacting to video of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan.

Donald Trump, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Donald Trump feuds with Joe Rogan after UFC commentator shows support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "How loudly he gets booed"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at UFC commentator Joe Rogan.