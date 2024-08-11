UFC Vegas 95 Bonus Report: Serghei Spivac one of three fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2.

The highly anticipated heavyweight rematch proved to be a short-lived affair. Serghei Spivac was able to get the fight to the ground early and promptly transitioned to an armbar submission which forced Marcin Tybura to tapout (see that here). With tonight’s impressive victory, ‘The Polar Bear’ has now won four of his past five Octagon appearances.

UFC Vegas 95 was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Damon Jackson taking on Chepe Mariscal. The bout, which was contested at a catchweight after Mariscal missed weight, resulted in a one-sided affair, as Mariscal was able to overwhelm ‘Action’ on route to a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Toshiomi Kazama earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Charalampos Grigoriou (see that here).

Performance of the night: Serghei Spivac pocketed an extra $50k for his impressive first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura.

Performance of the night: Youssef Zalal earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jarno Errens (see that here).

