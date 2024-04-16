Renato Moicano explains why he shouted out the Austrian School of Economics during viral UFC 300 Octagon interview

By Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano used part of his UFC 300 interview to express his concerns about the state of the U.S. economy.

Renato Moicano

Moicano earned arguably the biggest win of his career by finishing Jalin Turner during the UFC 300 prelims. He rallied from an early knockdown to smother Turner with punches in Round 2 to win his third consecutive fight.

As he’s done throughout his winning streak, Moicano tallied another viral moment on the microphone during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. He spoke about his standing in the lightweight division and even used some time to talk about America and the economy.

During his post-fight speech, Moicano gave a shoutout to Ludwig von Mises and the Austrian-American’s work in economics. Von Mises was critical of socialism and was a big proponent of free markets.

Renato Moicano explains viral UFC 300 post-fight interview

During a post-UFC 300 appearance on The MMA Hour, Moicano explained why he felt the need to shout out Von Mises and the Austrian School of Economics.

“A lot of people talk to me about money. But, the problem is, it’s not about how much money you get, it’s about how much money you can keep,” Moicano said. “With the inflation how it is…and this book, he explained what the government does what your money with taxes and the way they break out of debt…

“The whole point of capitalism is about getting money. But what’s the point with inflation? The government wants people in bad places so they can keep the cycle of poverty…this is going to destroy not only the rich but the middle class too…in Brazil, people are going crazy with [my interview], a lot of people have gotten interested in it and how people are getting taxed with inflation. My message is so important…it’s crystal clear. If you don’t control the debt, that’s going to ruin this country. We need a free market of ideas.”

Moicano has used some of his recent post-fight interviews to promote pro-American ideas and stances. He trains at American Top Team in Florida after emigrating from Brazilia, Brazil.

Moicano has surged as one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC lightweight division. Since making the full-time move to lightweight, he’s earned a slew of impressive wins, including over Drew Dober and Brad Riddell.

As his platform continues to enlarge, Moicano wants to use his spotlight to help change the world, particularly the United States. In a divisive election year, Moicano’s pro-America rhetoric is refreshing, regardless of what side you’re on in the political spectrum.

