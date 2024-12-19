Kai Kara-France slams Manel Kape amid recent trash talk: ‘He’s all just talk, a lot of bark, no bite’

By Fernando Quiles - December 19, 2024

Kai Kara-France is dismissive of Manel Kape’s bad boy persona.

Kai Kara-France

It’s no secret that Kape isn’t afraid to speak his mind. The former RIZIN champion has been known for his brash personality, and he certainly hasn’t slowed down since arriving to the UFC. As of late, Kape and Kara-France have exchanged words. Kape has even taken aim at Kara-France’s teammate Israel Adesanya.

Kara-France has responded to Kape pounding the table for a UFC title fight after his recent win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva, as well as his trash talk.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SHUTS DOWN TITLE SHOT REQUEST FROM MANEL KAPE DESPITE UFC TAMPA PERFORMANCE

Kai Kara-France Slams Manel Kape’s Tough Guy Persona

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Kai Kara-France criticized Manel Kape and said he’s been playing the blame game throughout his career. He also claimed that Kape isn’t as tough as he appears to be on camera.

“This guy’s all about blaming everyone else,” Kara-France said. “Everyone’s against him, everyone’s playing victim. That’s why he’s trying to get a reaction out of me and that’s why he’s saying my name now. Even though he fought Mokaev, he lost, he got very humbled there, and he still needs to be humbled. So, I’m not gonna give him the satisfaction. I’m worried about a title fight. That’s what I’m looking at. When I win the belt and he’s still winning or he’s doing well in his career, we might meet later on down the track. For now, he’s all just talk. A lot of bark, no bite.”

Kara-France has been pushing for a UFC flyweight title shot against Alexandre Pantoja. While Kara-France has gone 1-2 in his last three outings, he scored a massive first-round TKO victory over Steve Erceg in his last outing. Many believe that win is enough to solidify his place as the number one contender.

We’ll see if the UFC matchmakers agree in 2025.

Kai Kara-France Manel Kape UFC

