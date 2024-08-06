Belal Muhammad hopes Colby Covington can earn another title shot, but says all ‘Chaos’ has to do is find him in a Steakhouse

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has said that he hopes to see Colby Covington earn another crack at the belt.

As we know, Belal Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards. Since then, many have wondered who his first opponent is going to be as champ. Some think Edwards should get an immediate rematch, others believe it should be Kamaru Usman, and a lot of fans favor Shavkat Rakhmonov.

One man who isn’t at the top of anyone’s list, however, is Colby Covington. The man known as ‘Chaos’ has failed in all three of his previous attempts to become the undisputed welterweight champion. Of course, he’s made a few enemies along the way, and that includes Belal Muhammad.

During a recent interview, Muhammad opened up on his thoughts regarding a showdown with Covington.