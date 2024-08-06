Belal Muhammad hopes Colby Covington can earn another title shot, but says all ‘Chaos’ has to do is find him in a Steakhouse
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has said that he hopes to see Colby Covington earn another crack at the belt.
As we know, Belal Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards. Since then, many have wondered who his first opponent is going to be as champ. Some think Edwards should get an immediate rematch, others believe it should be Kamaru Usman, and a lot of fans favor Shavkat Rakhmonov.
One man who isn’t at the top of anyone’s list, however, is Colby Covington. The man known as ‘Chaos’ has failed in all three of his previous attempts to become the undisputed welterweight champion. Of course, he’s made a few enemies along the way, and that includes Belal Muhammad.
During a recent interview, Muhammad opened up on his thoughts regarding a showdown with Covington.
Muhammad hits out at Covington
“He’s a joke,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “What is he, 0-3 in title fights? All I needed was one time to do it. You’ll never touch the gold. You’ll never be who I am. Just keep talking, brother. You said keep that same energy when I see you. Please. I beg you. Let me see. I beg you. Let me see you in public, because unless he actually fights other guys, he’s not going to get another shot.
“I hope he goes on a good run and beats some of these contenders and figures a way out to fight me in the cage. But all you’ve got to do is find me at a steakhouse and we’ll see if you keep that same energy.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will we ever see Belal Muhammad vs Colby Covington inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
