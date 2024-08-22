Dricus Du Plessis leapfrogs Sean O’Malley in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings update
UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis, has moved past bantamweight kingpin Sean O’Malley on the official pound-for-pound rankings.
In his first title defense, du Plessis had a barnburner with former two-time 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” threw the kitchen sink at du Plessis, but it was “Stillknocks” who successfully retained his gold via fourth-round submission.
The win impressed many experts, including those on the UFC rankings panel.
Dricus du Plessis Shoots up Official UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings
The post-UFC 305 rankings update is here, and Dricus du Plessis has shot up five spots on the official pound-for-pound list. He now takes the number six spot away from “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who falls one spot below at number seven.
It’s possible that O’Malley can take his spot back and then some if he turns in an impressive showing in his upcoming title defense against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 on September 14th inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. Many consider Merab to be Sean’s toughest test to date and if he can make it look like a cake walk, then it’ll be hard to deny a potential top five spot on those pound-for-pound rankings.
Here’s a look at the full update for the P4P section of the UFC rankings:
1. Islam Makhachev
2. Alex Pereira
3. Jon Jones
4. Ilia Topuria
5. Belal Muhammad
6. Dricus Du Plessis – Rank increased by 5
7. Sean O’Malley – Rank decreased by 1
8. Leon Edwards – Rank decreased by 1
9. Alexander Volkanovski – Rank decreased by 1
10. Tom Aspinall – Rank decreased by 1
11. Max Holloway – Rank decreased by 1
12. Alexandre Pantoja
13. Sean Strickland – Rank increased by 2
14. Charles Oliveira
15. Israel Adesanya
How things will shake up following UFC 306 next month should be interesting, and BJPenn.com will keep you updated.
