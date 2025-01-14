Islam Makhachev reveals he wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Tony Ferguson

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he previously wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson.

Right now, Islam Makhachev is easily one of the most impressive fighters in mixed martial arts. In fact, some would argue he’s the pound for pound best. This weekend, he’ll put that on the line – alongside his belt – when he defends against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311.

Back in the day, of course, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the main man. One of his biggest rivals was also someone he never got the chance to face: Tony Ferguson.

In a recent interview, Makhachev revealed that he wanted to compete against Ferguson on one of the occasions when the fight against Khabib fell through.