UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern stops Amanda Ribas (Video)

By Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Mackenzie Dern

Dern (14-5 MMA) and Ribas (13-5 MMA) originally collided back in October of 2019, with Amanda emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Mackenzie Dern will enter tonight’s rematch looking to build off the momentum of her most recent victory over Loopy Godinez this past August. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Dern, as she had previously suffered losses to Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas in her most previous effort last March. The 31-year-old has gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 101 main event begins and Mackenzie Dern lands three straight kicks to open the fight. Dern with a 1-2. She follows that up with another combo. Amanda Ribas tries to answer with a high kick and then a spinning back fist, but both strikes miss the mark. Dern shoots in and scores a takedown. Ribas is using a closed guard to prevent Dern from mounting any real offense. Mackenzie is looking to create some space but has not been successful so far. Dern finally gets off some ground and pound in the final seconds. We go to round two.

The second round of the UFC Vegas 101 headliner begins and Mackenzie Dern immediately shoots for a takedown. Ribas defends and then flips her on her back and takes top position. Dern with some shots from the bottom. She lands an elbow and now Ribas appears to be cut open. Amanda replies with some good ground and pound of her own, but she is bleeding from that one elbow. Mackenzie looks to isolate an arm. Amanda Ribas escapes and takes control again. A late scramble sees Mackenzie Dern obtain top position. But this was definitely a Ribas round.

The third round of the UFC Vegas 101 headliner begins and Mackenzie Dern gets the fight to the ground. She looks for an armbar. Amanda Ribas sees it and defends accordingly. They jostle for position. Another armbar attempt and this time Dern gets it deep. It’s all over. Dern gets her revenge!

Official UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Dern fight next following her submission victory over Ribas this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Amanda Ribas Mackenzie Dern UFC UFC Vegas 101

Related

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025
Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Pros react, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Pros react after Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in rematch at UFC Vegas 101

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Santiago Ponzinibbio
Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.

Roman Kopylov, UFC Vegas 101, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO's Chris Curtis (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

UFC Vegas 101, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Results, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101: 'Dern vs. Ribas 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025
Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a warning to Alex Pereira amid talks of title fight

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has sent a stern warning to Alex Pereira with reports suggesting the two will fight one another later this year.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor gets physical in local football match

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor put in some tough challenges during a local football match this weekend.

UFC 311
UFC

REPORT | UFC 311 in talks to relocate to Las Vegas due to devastating Los Angeles wildfire

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

According to Ariel Helwani, next week’s UFC 311 event in Los Angeles could be moved.