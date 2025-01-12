UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern stops Amanda Ribas (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Dern (14-5 MMA) and Ribas (13-5 MMA) originally collided back in October of 2019, with Amanda emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Mackenzie Dern will enter tonight’s rematch looking to build off the momentum of her most recent victory over Loopy Godinez this past August. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Dern, as she had previously suffered losses to Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas in her most previous effort last March. The 31-year-old has gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 101 main event begins and Mackenzie Dern lands three straight kicks to open the fight. Dern with a 1-2. She follows that up with another combo. Amanda Ribas tries to answer with a high kick and then a spinning back fist, but both strikes miss the mark. Dern shoots in and scores a takedown. Ribas is using a closed guard to prevent Dern from mounting any real offense. Mackenzie is looking to create some space but has not been successful so far. Dern finally gets off some ground and pound in the final seconds. We go to round two.

The second round of the UFC Vegas 101 headliner begins and Mackenzie Dern immediately shoots for a takedown. Ribas defends and then flips her on her back and takes top position. Dern with some shots from the bottom. She lands an elbow and now Ribas appears to be cut open. Amanda replies with some good ground and pound of her own, but she is bleeding from that one elbow. Mackenzie looks to isolate an arm. Amanda Ribas escapes and takes control again. A late scramble sees Mackenzie Dern obtain top position. But this was definitely a Ribas round.

The third round of the UFC Vegas 101 headliner begins and Mackenzie Dern gets the fight to the ground. She looks for an armbar. Amanda Ribas sees it and defends accordingly. They jostle for position. Another armbar attempt and this time Dern gets it deep. It’s all over. Dern gets her revenge!

Official UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Dern fight next following her submission victory over Ribas this evening in Las Vegas?