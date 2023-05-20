UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill.

Dern (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a majority decision loss to Yan Xioanan in her most recent effort last October. Prior to that setback, the jiu-jitsu specialist was coming off a split decision win over Tecia Torres.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill (15-2 MMA) will take to the Octagon sporting a two-fight win streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Emily Ducote. ‘Overkill’ has gone 3-3 over her past six appearances overall.

UFC Vegas 73 is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Edmen Shahbazyan taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) returned to the win column in his most recent effort this past December, earning a second-round TKO victory over Dalcha Lungiambula. The victory was of course preceded by three-straight setbacks inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (10-2 MMA) is currently boasting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Marc-Andre Barriault in September of last year.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill (114.5) –

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) –

Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5) –

Joaquin Buckley (170.5) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5) –

Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs. Michael Johnson (155) –

UFC Vegas 73 Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5) –

Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)* vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) –

Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Gilbert Urbina (170) – Urbina def. Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2

Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5) – Nascimento def. Latifi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nick Fiore (154) vs. Chase Hooper (156) – Hooper def. Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Victoria Leonardo (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (124.5) – Silva def. Leonardo via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1

Themba Gorimbo (170) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5) – Gorimbo def. Sato by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

