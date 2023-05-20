UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill.
Dern (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a majority decision loss to Yan Xioanan in her most recent effort last October. Prior to that setback, the jiu-jitsu specialist was coming off a split decision win over Tecia Torres.
Meanwhile, Angela Hill (15-2 MMA) will take to the Octagon sporting a two-fight win streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Emily Ducote. ‘Overkill’ has gone 3-3 over her past six appearances overall.
UFC Vegas 73 is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Edmen Shahbazyan taking on Anthony Hernandez.
Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) returned to the win column in his most recent effort this past December, earning a second-round TKO victory over Dalcha Lungiambula. The victory was of course preceded by three-straight setbacks inside of the Octagon.
Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (10-2 MMA) is currently boasting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Marc-Andre Barriault in September of last year.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 73 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill (114.5) –
Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) –
Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5) –
Joaquin Buckley (170.5) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5) –
Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs. Michael Johnson (155) –
UFC Vegas 73 Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5) –
Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)* vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) –
Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Gilbert Urbina (170) – Urbina def. Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2
Gilbert Urbina with the TKO! 🔥 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/GhnCSPlILh
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 20, 2023
Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5) – Nascimento def. Latifi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Nick Fiore (154) vs. Chase Hooper (156) – Hooper def. Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)
Victoria Leonardo (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (124.5) – Silva def. Leonardo via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1
Natalia Silva with the first-round finish 🔥 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/K0ppTqVTZV
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 20, 2023
Themba Gorimbo (170) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5) – Gorimbo def. Sato by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 main event between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill? Share your predictions in the comment section on social media.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
