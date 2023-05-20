search

OKTAGON MMA’s Miroslav Broz plans to ‘not leave anything to the judges’ Saturday night

By Zain Bando - May 20, 2023

Miroslav Broz comes into his welterweight (turned catchweight) bout with Robert Pukač having nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Miroslav Broz, OKTAGON, MMA

Entering Saturday night, the 34-year-old Czech Republican native re-upped his contract while winning six of his last seven (with one draw) and is looking to continue his winning streak as part of OKTAGON 43’s main card, which is headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight rematch between promotional champion Patrik Kincl and Karlos Vémola.

Broz talked to BJPenn to discuss his upcoming bout and career goals, as he sports a 15-3-1 record with four wins coming via KO/TKO. Broz opens up a six-fight main card at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT in the U.S. and airs live on DAZN.

RELATED: Losene Keita believes he’s “cleared the division” ahead of OKTAGON interim title fight

Answers have been edited for clarity and were responded to by translation, as Miroslav Broz is a non-English speaker.

Q:  You just signed a new deal and have won five of your last six. What made you choose to return to the promotion and why?

A: I have five wins and one draw from my last six matches. I wrestled in KSW and RFA, but my heart was drawn back home [with OKTAGON MMA].

Q: What do you know about Pukać, and do you see any weaknesses in his game?

A: I know a lot about him.  He changed his gym, and he has some changes, but I think 80% of the time, I know what he wants to go into the match with. Nothing changes for me. I want to have a hard and good match and enforce my game plan.

Q: Your last win ended before the third round. Would you like not to leave it in the hands of the judges again?

A: I don’t want to leave anything up to the judges, it didn’t pay off for me in the past, and with my new style, I want to have pressure, and I want to go hard for an early finish.
Q: Is your goal to make it to the UFC, or with the recent PFL news/Bellator’s bigger signings, could you see yourself there?
A: I lost once on points when I was horribly tied with a chance to go for the title. My matches were boring, and it annoyed me. I decided and told the trainer that I was going to the [welterweight] division and changing my weight and, of course, my fighting style. I’ve always been a heartthrob, and I’ve gone back to aggressive, hard-hitting shootouts, which suits me and is me. Since then, I have had this positive balance, and thanks to God, I’m doing well, and I haven’t lost yet.
Miroslav Broz’s most recent win came against Denis Farkaš in January, as he secured a late TKO win. It is Broz’s first OKTAGON appearance since Sept. 2021, where he went 5-3 during an eight-fight stretch.
Can Broz keep the momentum going with another win Saturday night in front of his hometown fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!

