Mackenzie Dern admits “crazy” divorce provided added motivation for UFC Vegas 73 main event against Angela Hill

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has had a rough path to her return.

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her main event outing against Yan Xiaonan last October. In that outing, ‘Fury’ scored a majority decision victory over the jiu-jitsu ace. The defeat dropped Dern to two losses in her three most recent octagon appearances.

The women’s strawweight title contender is slated to return this Saturday at UFC Vegas 73. Dern will headline the event against Angela Hill, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. ‘Overkill’ notched unanimous decision wins over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez heading into this weekend’s event.

However, Mackenzie Dern has found some added motivation from recent life events. The Brazilian discussed those recent life events at UFC Vegas 73 media day earlier today. There, Dern stated that she had a complicated divorce, issues with training and coaching, and more.

However, all those setbacks have led to the women’s strawweight contender having extra motivation for Saturday. Given all that’s happened, Dern is excited to get back in the octagon and head home with a big victory.

“I’ve been working all camp it’s been so crazy, my divorce has been crazy,” Mackenzie Dern stated at UFC Vegas 73 media day. “Like, everything. My coach [Jason] Parillo he was out of town for a month with Luke [Rockhold] for his bare-knuckle fight. Basically this camp was tactic of having this vision of fighting that I’ve never had before.”

She continued, “…For this fight, I’m coming with a lot of aggression from my personal life and everything. So nothing personal against Angela, but I know I have a lot of respect for her. But I need it, I need to get it done.”

