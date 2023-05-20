Daniel Cormier reacts to newly announced BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje: “Now it means something”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on the newly announced BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced that Poirier and Gaethje will collide for a second time in the headliner of UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29, in Salt Lake City with the promotion’s BMF title up for grabs.

The title was of course left vacant after the sole holder, Jorge Masvidal, announced his retirement from MMA last month in Miami.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) originally met in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth-round TKO.

Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the fight and the BMF title being reintroduced to fight fans.

“I ask you this question, is this new champion going to defend the BMF title? I believe that these two athletes would go up, they would fight at 155, and they would defend that belt. Because if we’re going to keep rolling it out, it has to become a thing that gets put on the line. Especially if these guys aren’t fighting for (divisional) championships.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“Masvidal didn’t seem like he wanted to defend that championship, even though people called for it many times. Is ‘The Rock’ (Dwayne Johnson) going to be there again and make it feel as important as it did at Madison Square Garden? The winner is going to set themselves up for a crack at the (lightweight) championship with Makhachev. It’s always easier for guys to call for a title fight when you are carrying a belt on your shoulders, and that is exactly what one of these guys are going to do in Salt Lake City. But let’s not not defend the BMF championship, because now it means something.”

Dustin Poirier last competed back in November at UFC 281, where he earned a submission victory over Michael Chandler.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje most recently took to the Octagon in March of this year, earning a thrilling majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the BMF title should be defended this time around?