search

Daniel Cormier reacts to newly announced BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje: “Now it means something”

By Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on the newly announced BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, UFC, BMF, Daniel Cormier, UFC 291

Earlier this week, Dana White announced that Poirier and Gaethje will collide for a second time in the headliner of UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29, in Salt Lake City with the promotion’s BMF title up for grabs.

The title was of course left vacant after the sole holder, Jorge Masvidal, announced his retirement from MMA last month in Miami.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) originally met in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth-round TKO.

Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the fight and the BMF title being reintroduced to fight fans.

“I ask you this question, is this new champion going to defend the BMF title? I believe that these two athletes would go up, they would fight at 155, and they would defend that belt. Because if we’re going to keep rolling it out, it has to become a thing that gets put on the line. Especially if these guys aren’t fighting for (divisional) championships.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“Masvidal didn’t seem like he wanted to defend that championship, even though people called for it many times. Is ‘The Rock’ (Dwayne Johnson) going to be there again and make it feel as important as it did at Madison Square Garden? The winner is going to set themselves up for a crack at the (lightweight) championship with Makhachev. It’s always easier for guys to call for a title fight when you are carrying a belt on your shoulders, and that is exactly what one of these guys are going to do in Salt Lake City. But let’s not not defend the BMF championship, because now it means something.”

Dustin Poirier last competed back in November at UFC 281, where he earned a submission victory over Michael Chandler.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje most recently took to the Octagon in March of this year, earning a thrilling majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the BMF title should be defended this time around?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC 291 UFC 293 UFC 294

Related

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier opens as a slight betting favorite against Justin Gaethje for BMF belt at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - May 18, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier applauds Francis Ngannou for “setting a new standard” in the free-agent market

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Daniel Cormier is applauding Francis Ngannou for ‘setting a new standard’ in the free-agent market. Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to a contract agreement […]

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Dustin Poirier

Dana White announces official main card lineup for UFC 291 and two big prelim fights

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

Dana White has announced a stacked UFC 291 card headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. ‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ have been in talks to fight for a while now. Following Gaethje’s unanimous decision […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “fumbling the bag” post on social media: “Maybe Francis isn’t hurting as much as we think”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ‘fumbling the bag’ post on social media. Ngannou recently took to ‘Instagram’ with a picture of himself, sitting on his Mercedes, on the phone, with the caption: “Just […]

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Sean O’Malley has an ace up his sleeve ahead of UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “He kept saying you’re gonna fight much sooner than you think”

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier thinks Sean O’Malley may have a trick up his sleeve for his fight against Aljamain Sterling. Following his win at UFC 288 over Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling squared off with Sean […]

Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling

Daniel Cormier urges fans to “stop booing” UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling: “I don’t know what this man has to do to garner your respect”

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2023
Jorge Masvidal, Daniel Cormier
Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier explains why former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal should stay retired: “He hasn't ever been the best in the world”

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal should stay retired. Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) announced his retirement following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) last month at UFC […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou should just “bite the bullet” and return to UFC: “The money that he was offered, I’ve heard, was a very lucrative number”

Susan Cox - May 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou should just ‘bite the bullet’ and return to the UFC. Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since January of 2022 at UFC 270. The former UFC heavyweight […]

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones hints at early retirement: “I do believe that there are some challenges for Jon”

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Jon Jones hinting at retirement. Jones is widely considered to be one of the best fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon. His […]

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says Dustin Poirier “said no” to coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter: “$80k to go f**king six weeks away from my family? No thanks.”

Susan Cox - May 1, 2023

Justin Gaethje says Dustin Poirier ‘said no’ to coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter. Gaethje (24-4 MMA) and Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history together. They fought back in 2018 where it was ‘The […]