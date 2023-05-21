search

Pros react after Mackenzie Dern dominates Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73

By Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight bout featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Angela Hill.

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC

Dern (13-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a majority decision loss to Yan Xioanan in her most previous effort in October of last year. Prior to that setback, the jiu-jitsu specialist had earned a split decision win over Tecia Torres in April of 2022.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill (15-13 MMA) was entering the Octagon sporting a two-fight winning streak this evening, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Emily Ducote. ‘Overkill’ had gone 3-3 over her past six appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 main event proved to be a coming out party for Mackenzie Dern. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace looked fantastic both on her feet and while on the ground and seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision victory over ‘Overkill’. While many expected Angela Hill would have the edge in the striking department, that proved to be far from the case as Dern out struck her the entire twenty-five minutes. Following her statement win, Mackenzie proceeded to callout Rose Namajunas.

Official UFC Vegas 73 Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Hill’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mackenzie Dern defeating Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73:

Who would you like to see Mackenzie Dern fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

