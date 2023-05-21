Pros react after Mackenzie Dern dominates Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight bout featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Angela Hill.

Dern (13-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a majority decision loss to Yan Xioanan in her most previous effort in October of last year. Prior to that setback, the jiu-jitsu specialist had earned a split decision win over Tecia Torres in April of 2022.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill (15-13 MMA) was entering the Octagon sporting a two-fight winning streak this evening, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Emily Ducote. ‘Overkill’ had gone 3-3 over her past six appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 main event proved to be a coming out party for Mackenzie Dern. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace looked fantastic both on her feet and while on the ground and seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision victory over ‘Overkill’. While many expected Angela Hill would have the edge in the striking department, that proved to be far from the case as Dern out struck her the entire twenty-five minutes. Following her statement win, Mackenzie proceeded to callout Rose Namajunas.

Official UFC Vegas 73 Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Hill’ below:

Great walk out song! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 21, 2023

Looking forward to this one. Good luck ladies @MackenzieDern @AngieOverkill 🤝 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 21, 2023

Dern fighting like she’s pissed off! This is a different kind of intensity from her. Impressive how Hill survived that armbar attack. Round 2! #UFCVegas73 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2023

I think whoever wins RD 3 is going to win the decision. 1 round a piece. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2023

this is a scrap!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) May 21, 2023

3-1 Dern. But at least one 10-8 round in there aswell. #UFCVegas73 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 21, 2023

I hope Hill doesn’t get caught dipping again 😳 #UFCVegas — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 21, 2023

Dern putting the entire division on notice tonight! She looks very impressive. And Hill showing a lot of heart in there. No quit in her #UFCVegas73 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Mackenzie Dern defeating Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73:

Dern looked ferocious. Hill is so tough #UFC — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 21, 2023

What a fight! The women are bringing it! 🙌🏽 #UFCVegas73 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 21, 2023

I bet no one thought this fight was gonna go like this!! I thought for sure first exchange on the ground Dern would wrap Hill up. But Hill is showing she is a TRUE warrior and a gamer in there. Surviving some tough situations over and over. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#UFCVegas73 #ufcfightnight — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 21, 2023

Flush to the mush #UFCVegas73 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 21, 2023

Who would you like to see Mackenzie Dern fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill this evening in Las Vegas?