UFC Vegas 73 Bonus Report: Diego Ferreira one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill.

Tonight’s women’s strawweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Mackenzie Dern. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace looked fantastic both on her feet and while on the ground and seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision victory over ‘Overkill’. While many expected Angela Hill would have the edge in the striking department, that proved to be far from the case as Dern out struck her the entire twenty-five minutes. Following her statement win, Mackenzie proceeded to callout Rose Namajunas.

UFC Vegas 73 is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Edmen Shahbazyan taking on Anthony Hernandez. The bout resulted in a third -round TKO victory for Hernandez, who battered Shahbazyan for the final six minutes of the contest.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Strawweight fighters Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s headliner. Dern won the bout by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Diego Ferreira earned an extra $50k for his brutal second-round knockout victory over Michael Johnson (see that here).

Performance of the night: Viacheslav Borschev pocketed an extra $50k for his nasty knockout victory over Hayisaer Maheshate on tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 main card (see that here).

