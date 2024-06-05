Russian businessman pays $95k tag for Charles Oliveira VIP experience

A Russian businessman paid a hefty price to watch former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira’s upcoming training camp.

Roman Shpigel won an Oliveira VIP experience with a $95,000 bid during soccer star Neymar Jr.’s fundraiser and auction in Brazil. Shpigel will be a part of Oliveira’s camp at Chute Boxe Diego Lima and then attend the former titleholder’s fight week preparations and his event booking.

The bid was placed as part of the Instituto Projeto Neymar action on Monday night. The institute supports Brazilian youth and is helping recovery efforts after the recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

The Oliveira VIP experience wasn’t the only thing that Shpigel bet on and won at the auction. He paid $190,000 to spend a day at Neymar’s home, and another six-figure price tag for a VIP experience with Flamengo, a prominent soccer club.