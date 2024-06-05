Russian businessman pays $95k tag for Charles Oliveira VIP experience
A Russian businessman paid a hefty price to watch former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira’s upcoming training camp.
Roman Shpigel won an Oliveira VIP experience with a $95,000 bid during soccer star Neymar Jr.’s fundraiser and auction in Brazil. Shpigel will be a part of Oliveira’s camp at Chute Boxe Diego Lima and then attend the former titleholder’s fight week preparations and his event booking.
The bid was placed as part of the Instituto Projeto Neymar action on Monday night. The institute supports Brazilian youth and is helping recovery efforts after the recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul.
The Oliveira VIP experience wasn’t the only thing that Shpigel bet on and won at the auction. He paid $190,000 to spend a day at Neymar’s home, and another six-figure price tag for a VIP experience with Flamengo, a prominent soccer club.
$95,000 bid placed on Charles Oliveira experience at Neymar’s auction
Oliveira’s next UFC booking has yet to be announced, as of this writing. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April.
Oliveira has blossomed into not only one of the biggest MMA stars in Brazil but around the globe. His previous title reign featured memorable wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, after winning the then-vacant belt against Michael Chandler.
Oliveira’s rise to the top of the UFC ranks didn’t come without a rocky start to his promotional tenure. After a hyped UFC debut in Aug. 2010, Oliveira had inconsistent results at featherweight and lightweight, including knockout losses to Donald Cerrone and Cub Swanson.
After the birth of his daughter, Oliveira went on an 11-fight winning streak inside the cage, including wins against Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. He most recently defeated Beneil Dariush by a first-round finish at UFC 289.
Shpigel will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch an elite Oliveira’s fight prep, but he paid a hefty price tag that most fail to make in a calendar year.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira UFC