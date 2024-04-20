VIDEO | Luke Rockhold KO’s Joe Schilling at Karate Combat

By Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold scored a knockout victory over Joe Schilling at today’s Karate Combat event.

Luke Rockhold, KO, Joe Schilling, Karate Combat, Karate Combat 45

Karate Combat 45 took place earlier this evening in Dubai and was headlined by an intriguing matchup between Rockhold and Schilling.

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) had entered the bout looking to pick up his first combat sports win since September of 2017, when he defeated David Branch via TKO at UFC Pittsburgh. Following that victory, ‘Rocky’ went on to drop three straight fights inside the Octagon. He would later square off with Mike Perry under the BKFC banner in April of last year but wound-up quitting in the fight after losing some of his teeth (see that here).

Standing in the path of Rockhold’s return to glory was former Glory middleweight tournament champion Joe Schilling (4-6 MMA). ‘Stich ’em Up’ (4-6 MMA, 23-9 Kickboxing) was returning to action for the first time since being knocked out by Tony Johnson at Bellator 229 in October of 2019.

Tonight’s ‘Rockhold vs. Schilling’ bout resulted in a third-round knockout victory for the former UFC middleweight champion. ‘Rocky’ connected with a big overhand right that sent Joe crashing the canvas. He quickly followed up with some nasty ground and pound to close out the contest.

Official Karate Combat 45 Result: Luke Rockhold def. Joe Schilling via KO in Round 3

Check out footage of Rockhold’s knockout victory below:

Immediately following his win, Luke Rockhold proceeded to callout fellow former UFC champion Lyoto Machida:

“There’s only one man I want to fight in this pit, and that’s Lyoto Machida,” Rockhold said in his post-fight interview (h/t MMAJunkie). “You’re lucky because they don’t allow elbows, so no more nightmares about the elbows. Bring it. Let’s see what you got, let’s see what the paychecks look like, bring out that check book. Lyoto, I know you need a pay-day motherf**ker, come get it.”

Would you like to see a fight between Luke Rockhold and Lyoto Machida under the Karate Combat banner? Who do you think would emerge victorious?

Related

Dana White

VIDEO: Dana White takes on 'MMA experts' over pre-UFC 300 disappointment and critiques

Curtis Calhoun - April 20, 2024
Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 303, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill set to return against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Jamahal Hill will be making a quick turnaround as he has been booked to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 on June 29.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Dominick Cruz

Deiveson Figueiredo calls for 'dream fight' against former UFC champ after UFC 300 win

Curtis Calhoun - April 19, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants to add a former bantamweight titleholder to his desired path to a title shot.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Report | UFC 303: ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ could break the promotion's gate record

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

Sources are saying that UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler could indeed break the promotion’s gate record.

Maycee Barber, UFC
UFC

Video | ‘Karen’ threatens to “bust up” UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber in California

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber ran into a ‘Karen’ in California who threatened to “bust” her up.

Sam Alvey

Sam Alvey goes to bat for the UFC in fighter pay debate: “Most of the card gets paid way more than they're worth”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024
Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Max Holloway names the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

Max Holloway has named the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje.

Sean Strickland
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping explains why he believes Sean Strickland will have a “significant advantage” over Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Sean Strickland will have a big advantage over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo says Bo Nickal is not ready for the top 10 at middleweight: “He’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s future and how long it will take for him to climb the ranks at middleweight.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

UFC 303: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

The countdown is on as fight fans around the globe gear up for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303.