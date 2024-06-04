Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith announces return to Bellator: “I am thrilled!”

By Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

Longtime MMA commentator Jimmy Smith is returning to Bellator.

Jimmy Smith, Bellator

The Donn Davis era of Bellator has been a mixed bag for most fight fans around the globe. The PFL bought out the company late last year, and many longtime faces such as Scott Coker left the brand. However, their roster of fighters such as Douglas Lima, Patricio Pitbull and more have largely stuck around.

However, Bellator has recently made a big non-fighter signing. As first reported by MMA Fighting, longtime color commentator Jimmy Smith has rejoined the brand. A former fighter himself, the broadcaster famously left the then-Viacom-owned brand to head to the UFC in 2018. However, he was let go after just one year.

Since then, Jimmy Smith has spent time with the WWE, Invicta FC, and more. However, seven years after leaving Bellator, the commentator will be returning to the company. Speaking with MMA Fighting about the news, Smith revealed that he was already cordial with most of the staff despite his exit from the MMA company years ago.

RELATED: GEGARD MOUSASI’S MANAGEMENT RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER PFL RELEASE: “THERE IS A GREATER LESSON HERE”

Bellator

Color commentator Jimmy Smith rejoins Bellator years after leaving the company

“I got a phone call,” Jimmy Smith stated when asked about rejoining Bellator. “‘Hey, do you want to come do some shows for us?’ I went, ‘Sure, yeah, great, no problem.’ People have this idea that I rekindled things, it’s not like I haven’t seen Scott Coker since then. It’s not like I haven’t been in touch with Bellator people since then. I called the directors and producers, we’re friends. So every now and then I’ll catch up, ‘How’s it going?’ It’s not like there was some titanic, horrible burned bridges incident that we had to overcome.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “It was nothing like that at all. It was simply, ‘Hey, would you like to come do some shows for us?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure, I’d love to’… I am thrilled that there’s enough guys, Patricky Pitbull, Patricio [Pitbull] and all those people that I knew a while ago, and now there’s this new crop that I didn’t get a chance to necessarily call their fights, but I’ve been looking at them, and God, they’re amazing. It’s really an incredible crop.”

Jimmy Smith’s first card back with the company will be Bellator Champions Series 3 going down later this month in Dublin. That card will be headlined by a welterweight title bout between Jason Jackson and Ramazan Kuramagomedov.

What do you make of this Bellator news? Are you happy to see Jimmy Smith rejoin the company?

Related

Douglas Lima

PFL issues statement after Douglas Lima accuses league of not fulfilling his contract (Exclusive)

Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024
Cedric Doumbe, Anthony Pettis
Bellator

WATCH | Cedric Doumbe agrees to fight Anthony Pettis after brutal Bellator Champions Series 2 knockout win

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024

It seems that Cedric Doumbe and Anthony Pettis will meet in the Bellator cage sooner rather than later.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix feels that he's the best bantamweight on the planet ahead of Bellator return: "I'm the most dominant"

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix believes he’s the best 135-pound fighter on the planet.

Ryan Bader, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Bellator champion Ryan Bader joins the cast of The Rock's 'The Smashing Machine' movie

Josh Evanoff - May 13, 2024

It seems that Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is getting involved in show business.

Dan Hardy, Dana White
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy gives raw, honest response to Dana White's latest PFL/Bellator jabs: 'We're not perfect!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

PFL analyst and former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy admits that PFL has a long way to go before being universally recognized as a sustainable MMA product.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024
Gegard-Mousasi
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi claims Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys: “They lose money all the time”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Gegard Mousasi is claiming that Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys.

Jimmy Smith, Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Former UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith shreds Ronda Rousey after MMA media comments: 'Everybody behind the scenes couldn't stand her a**'

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

Former UFC television analyst Jimmy Smith didn’t hold back in critiquing Ronda Rousey’s recent remarks about her relationship with the media.

Cédric Doumbé
Cedric Doumbe

Cédric Doumbé set to make Bellator Champions Series debut on May 17th

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

PFL superstar Cédric Doumbé will look to bounce back from his first professional MMA loss when he returns on May 17th in Paris.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Bellator

Aljamain Sterling names the four Bellator fighters he would love to see in the UFC

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas have given their thoughts on some Bellator fighters they’d like to see compete in the UFC.